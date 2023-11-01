Saarbrucken vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch German Cup game

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Saarbrucken and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich face third division side, Saarbrucken, in a DFB-Pokal second round tie at Ludwigsparkstadion on Wednesday.

The hosts overcame Karlsruhe 2-1 in the first round in August, but have lost back-to-back league games ahead of the mammoth task against the Bavarian giants. However, Rudiger Ziehl's men are much fresher considering that last weekend's game against Dynamo Dresden was abandoned mid-way due to harsh weather conditions.

FC Hollywood defeated Preussen Munster 4-0 in the previous round at the Cup competitions, and baring a 2-2 league draw against RB Leipzig, Thomas Tuchel's side have won five straight games in all competitions including smashing Darmstadt 8-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Saarbrucken vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Ludwigsparkstadion

The DFB-Pokal match between Saarbrucken and Bayern Munich will be played at Ludwigsparkstadion in Saarbruken, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on November 1 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Saarbrucken vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2, and available to stream online live through Viaplay.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Saarbrucken team news

With less than a half played against Dynamo at the weekend, Ziehl would name an unchanged line-up against Bayern.

The likes of Richard Neudecker and Patrick Schmidt, who have returned from their respective long-term layoffs, are available for selection here.

Saarbrucken possible XI: Schreiber; Boeder, Thoelke, Zeitz, Uaferro, Gaus; Civeja, Sontheimer, Rabihic; Na'ifi, Brunker

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schreiber, Paterok, Kotyrba Defenders: Uaferro, Thoelke, Boeder, Zeitz, Becker, Di Michele Sanchez, Gaus, Rizzuto, Rechtenwald Midfielders: Kerber, Neudecker, Sontheimer, Civeja, Breuer, Biada Forwards: Schmidt, Rabihic, Brunker, Jacob, Sahim, Gunther-Schmidt, Stehle, Naifi

Bayern Munich team news

Tuchel will bring about some changes to his side as Sven Ulreich may take back his place from Manuel Neuer in goal, with Mathys Tel and Eric Choupo-Moting expected to feature in attack.

Leon Goretzka has a broken wrist, joining the lot of Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Guerreiro, Tarek Buchmann and Gabriel Marusic in the treatment room, while Joshua Kimmich is suspended for the tie.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Sarr, De Ligt, Kim, Kratzig; Laimer, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala Choupo-Moting; Tel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: De Ligt, Kim, Davies, Kratzig, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Laimer, Muisala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 23, 1993 Bayern Munich 6-0 Saarbrucken Bundesliga Oct 17, 1992 Saarbrucken 1-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Feb 8, 1986 Bayern Munich 5-1 Saarbrucken Bundesliga Sep 3, 1985 Saarbrucken 1-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Feb 11, 1978 Bayern Munich 7-1 Saarbrucken Bundesliga

