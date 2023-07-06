PSG slap €200m price tag on Kylian Mbappe after telling striker to sign new contract or leave this summer

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set a €200 million price tag on Kylian Mbappe after telling the striker he must either sign an extension or leave.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are desperate to avoid losing the France captain on a free transfer in 2024 and have told Mbappe he has until the end of the month to trigger the one-year extension on his current contract. According to RMC Sport, the Parisians will demand €200m (£171m/$217m) as a transfer fee if he refuses to extend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On the other hand, Mbappe is neither willing to give up on the assured payments that he is set to receive from PSG if he continues in the French capital until 2024, nor ready to sign the extension. Real Madrid, the primary suitor, may face financial constraints in meeting PSG's valuation as they have already signed Jude Bellingham for €103m (£88m/$110m) from Borussia Dortmund.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, as previously reported by L'Equipe, Los Blancos remain committed to signing the France international this summer and might meet the demands of the Ligue 1 champions. They have already given up on the pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and, with Karim Benzema's move to Saudi Arabia, they are looking to sign a top-quality forward.

WHAT NEXT? The Mbappe transfer saga will continue to roll on deep in the summer as both the player and the club remain firm on their respective stands.