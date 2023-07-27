How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Portugal and Vietnam, as well as kick-off time and team news

Portugal Women and Vietnam Women are eyeing their first-ever Women's World Cup wins at the 2023 edition of the tournament, after both teams kicked off their maiden campaigns with defeat.

The Selecao were edged 1-0 by 2019 runners-up Netherlands, while Vietnam suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions the United States.

Even though the USWNT and Netherlands would be considered as favourites in Group E, a win here for either Portugal or Vietnam could increase their chance of making it out of the group stage.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30am BST Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between Portugal and Vietnam is scheduled for July 27, 2023, at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 8:30am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Portugal Women team news

Portugal boss Francisco Neto may promote Kika Nazareth to the starting XI, while persisting with Jessica Silva and Diana Silva up front.

The back line will be marshalled by Carole Costa and Diana Gomes, with Ana Borges and Catarina Amado occupying the full-back positions.

Portugal Women possible XI: Pereira; Borges, C. Costa, Gomes, Amado; T. Pinto, Do. Silva, Norton; Nazareth; J. Silva, Di. Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pereira, Morais, R. Costa Defenders: Amado, Alves, Rebelo, Marchao, C. Costa, Seica, Gomes Midfielders: Jacinto, Rute, Norton, T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Do. Silva, Nazareth Forwards: Borges, J. Silva, Di. Silva, Mendes, Capeta, Encarnacao

Vietnam Women team news

Meanwhile, Vietnam boss Mai Duc Chun may also look to make a change or two to his line-up.

Ngan Thi Van Su, who came off the bench in the USWNT loss, may be given an opportunity from the first whistle.

Captain Huynh Nhu should retain her place as the lone striker, while Luong Thi Thu Luong, Le Thi Diem My and Tran Thi Thu continue in the back three. The wing-backs Tran Thi Thu Thao and Hoang Thi Loan should also keep their places.

VIetnam Women possible XI: Kim Thanh; Thu Thao, Thu Thuong, Diem My, Thu, Thi Loan; Bich Thuy, Hai Linh, Thi Thao, Van Su; Nhu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kieu Oanh, Kim Thanh, Thi Hang Defenders: Thu Thuong, Thi Kieu, Thi Thu, Thi Loan, Thuy Nga, Hai Linh, Diem My, Thu Thao, My Anh Midfielders: Tuyet Dung, Thuy Trang, Thi Thao, Van Su, Thanh Nha, Bich Thuy Forwards: Nhu, Hai Yen, Thuy Hang, Thi Hoa

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations will face each other.

Useful links