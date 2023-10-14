Northern Ireland vs San Marino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between N. Ireland and San Marino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will take on San Marino in a Euro qualifier at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Both teams are going through a poor run of form but no team would have it worse than San Marino who is at the bottom of the FIFA rankings for men's national teams. Their last win against an international team was 20 years ago in 2004.

Northern Ireland have only managed to win one out of their six group games. Their only win came against the same opponents back in March 2023 when Dion Charles scored a brace to help his team register a 2-0 win.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino kick-off time

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Windsor Park

The game between Northern Ireland and San Marino will be played at Windsor Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs San Marino online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

For Northern Ireland, injury setbacks have disrupted their plans. Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann and right-back Conor Bradley have joined the list of long-term absentees, which includes Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, and captain Steven Davis.

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Evans, McNair, Lewis; McMenamin, S. Charles, Saville, Kennedy; D. Charles, Washington.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Southwood, Hazard Defenders: Hume, Evans, McNair, Brown, Cathcart, Toal, Spencer, Thompson Midfielders: S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Saville, Kennedy, Washington, Smyth Forwards: D. Charles, Magennis, Lyons, Jones

San Marino team news

Earlier this year, 41-year-old defender Roberto Di Maio became Europe's oldest footballer to make his international debut. Coach Fabrizio Costantini has once again called him up for the current campaign.

San Marino is led by Matteo Vitaioli who has scored only one goal in his last 87 international matches. He is expected to feature in the lineup again.

San Marino predicted XI: Benedettini; D'Addario, Franciosi, Di Maio, Rossi, Palazzi; Battistini, Golinucci, Mularoni; Lazzari, Vitaioli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simoncini, Benedettini, Benedettini Defenders: D'Addario, Franciosi, Cevoli, Rossi, Di Maio, Magi, Fabbri, Battistini Midfielders: Capicchioni, Golinucci, Ceccaroli, Zafferani, Golinucci, Lazzari, Lunadei, Mularoni Forwards: Vitaioli, Nanni, Tomassini, Pancotti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 San Marino 0 - 2 Northern Ireland Euro qualifier September 2017 San Marino 0 - 3 Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier October 2016 Northern Ireland 4 - 0 San Marino World Cup qualifier February 2009 San Marino 0 - 3 Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier October 2008 Northern Ireland 4 - 0 San Marino World Cup qualifier

