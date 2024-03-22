NetBet UK announce Ray Parlour as new brand ambassador

London, 20/03/2024: Sports betting and online casino platform NetBet has announced the signing of Arsenal legend Ray Parlour as their new brand ambassador. The move comes following the launch of NetBet’s new sports betting app, which aims to enhance the customer experience.

NetBet is a trusted gambling provider that has been operating in the UK for several years and has built a reputation as a trusted iGaming platform. They believe the partnership with Parlour will not only improve brand awareness, allowing for the acquisition of new customers, but will also offer expert additional insight to existing players.

Parlour racked up over 450 appearances for Arsenal, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a League Cup in the Gunners’ most successful period as a club. The ‘Romford Pele’ has joined in time for an action-packed year of sport, with NetBet planning numerous promotions coinciding with 2024’s football, horse racing, golf, and much more.

Most players will recognise Parlour as a prominent figure in the sporting world, but he will also feature across NetBet’s casino campaigns.

The arrival of spring means the beginning of NetBet’s Easter Eggstravaganza promotion. Players can uncover daily prizes for up to three weeks, with cash, bonuses, Free Live Casino Games, and Bonus Spins on offer.

Speaking about the deal, NetBet UK brand ambassador Ray Parlour said: "I’m thrilled to be part of NetBet. We’ve got an unbelievable year of sport ahead and NetBet has some fantastic plans for me to get involved with.”

NetBet Managing Director, Marcel Prioteasa said: “We’re delighted to have Ray as part of our team. We know that our players know a thing or two about sport, and with Ray being one of the most loved characters in football, we’re excited for them to enjoy his exclusive content and expert opinion.”

NetBet UK has owned a UK gambling license since 2017 and is owned and operated by NetBet Enterprises Limited. NetBet brands operate globally with hundreds of thousands of active players weekly.