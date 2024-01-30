Morocco vs South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco will take on South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round-of-16 fixture at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Tuesday.

Morocco were held by Congo in the group stage but managed to win their other two fixtures to book their place in the knockout stage. On the other hand, South Africa managed just one win from their group, when Themba Zwane scored a brace to beat Namibia 4-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco vs South Africa kick-off time

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium

The match will be played at the Laurent Pokou on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Morocco vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Noussair Mazraoui is yet to take part in the tournament and he is now available for selection against South Africa. Nevertheless, the defensive duo consisting of Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd is expected to feature in the starting lineup.

Youssef En-Nesyri, absent in the victory over Zambia, is expected to make a comeback to lead the attack on Tuesday. However, Sofiane Boufal will be missing due to an injury.

Morocco predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Amrabat; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid Defenders: Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi Midfielders: Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson Forwards: Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

South Africa team news

South Africa, following their match against Tunisia, did not encounter any new injury issues. Considering their commendable performance in the previous game, it wouldn't be surprising if Coach Broos opted for an unchanged lineup.

South Africa predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Zwane, Tau, Morena; Makgopa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Mothwa, Goss Defenders: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Mvala, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau, Xoki Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Mthethwa Forwards: Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela, Mokwana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/17/23 South Africa 2 - 1 Morocco AFCON Qualifier 06/10/22 Morocco 2 - 1 South Africa AFCON Qualifier 07/01/19 South Africa 0 - 1 Morocco AFCON 10/12/13 Morocco 1 - 1 South Africa Friendly 01/27/13 Morocco 2 - 2 South Africa AFCON

Useful links