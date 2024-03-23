Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the Women's Super League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are tied on points with league leaders Chelsea whereas the visitors are fourth and 12 points behind their opponents in the standings.

Man City have lost just two out of their last 15 matches, but those two losses have come in recent weeks. There were four different scorers as they beat Brighton in their most recent outing. Man Utd have won their last two games, with an aggregate score of 6-0, and will be confident of picking up their third consecutive victory.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday., with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

For the hosts, leading scorer Khadija Shaw made her comeback from injury in last weekend's match against Brighton.

City's midfielder, Jill Roord, is still out of action for an extended period following an ACL injury she suffered earlier in the year.

Man City predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Angeldahl, Hasegawa; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Manchester United Women team news

Leah Galton will miss Saturday's game due to a thigh strain that has sidelined her for the last two matches.

In recent weeks, Emma Watson, Gabby George, and Hinata Miyazawa have made progress in their recovery from injuries, and Jess Simpson is expected to resume training on the field soon.

Man Utd predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Naalsund; Garcia, Toone, Malard; Parris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Zelem, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 25/01/24 WSL Manchester City 2 - 1 Manchester United 19/11/23 WSL Manchester United 1 - 3 Manchester City 21/05/23 WSL Manchester United 2 - 1 Manchester City 11/12/22 WSL Manchester City 1 - 1 Manchester United 27/02/22 FA Cup Manchester United 1 - 4 Manchester City

