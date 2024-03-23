This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the Women's Super League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are tied on points with league leaders Chelsea whereas the visitors are fourth and 12 points behind their opponents in the standings.

Man City have lost just two out of their last 15 matches, but those two losses have come in recent weeks. There were four different scorers as they beat Brighton in their most recent outing. Man Utd have won their last two games, with an aggregate score of 6-0, and will be confident of picking up their third consecutive victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date:March 23, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm GMT
Venue:Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday., with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

BBC OneWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here

The match will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

For the hosts, leading scorer Khadija Shaw made her comeback from injury in last weekend's match against Brighton.

City's midfielder, Jill Roord, is still out of action for an extended period following an ACL injury she suffered earlier in the year.

Man City predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Angeldahl, Hasegawa; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Shaw.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Keating, Maciver, Roebuck
Defenders:Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes
Midfielders:Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa
Forwards:Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Manchester United Women team news

Leah Galton will miss Saturday's game due to a thigh strain that has sidelined her for the last two matches.

In recent weeks, Emma Watson, Gabby George, and Hinata Miyazawa have made progress in their recovery from injuries, and Jess Simpson is expected to resume training on the field soon.

Man Utd predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Naalsund; Garcia, Toone, Malard; Parris.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Earps, Tullis-Joyce
Defenders:Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner
Midfielders:Toone, Zelem, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton
Forwards:Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
25/01/24WSLManchester City 2 - 1 Manchester United
19/11/23WSLManchester United 1 - 3 Manchester City
21/05/23WSLManchester United 2 - 1 Manchester City
11/12/22WSLManchester City 1 - 1 Manchester United
27/02/22FA CupManchester United 1 - 4 Manchester City

Useful links

