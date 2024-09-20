How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs West Ham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and West Ham Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New-look Manchester United Women will begin their Women's Super League (WSL) 2024-25 campaign when they play hosts to West Ham Women at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils finished fifth in WSL last season but salvaged the season by winning the FA Cup, while the Hammers finished second from bottom in the league last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs West Ham Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Manchester United Women and West Ham Women will be available to watch and stream online live through MUTV and WSL YouTube.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United Women vs West Ham Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The WSL match between Manchester United Women and West Ham Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST on Saturday, September 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Head coach Marc Skinner has roped in the likes of Dominique Janssen and Elisabeth Terland from Wolfsburg and Brighton respectively, while Melvine Malard's loan was made permanent.

Among the notable departures, goalkeeper Mary Earps completed a move to PSG, and Katie Zelem joined Angel City.

Meanwhile, Celin Bizet has been signed from Tottenham, following the departures of Lucia Garcia and Nikita Parris.

Evie Rabjohn is ruled out with an ACL injury, and Hannah Blundell has announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Naalsund, Ladd; Geyse, Toone, Malard; Terland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Sandberg, George, Le Tissier, Mannion, Riviere, Janssen, Turner, Simpson Midfielders: Toone, Clinton, Galton, Ladd, Awujo, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Watson Forwards: Malard, Bizet, Terland, Geyse, Williams, Barry

West Ham Women team news

West Ham have signed Colombian attacker Manuela Pavi, while goalkeeper Kinga Szemik is in line for her club debut after joining from Reims.

Former Madrid CFF player Camila Sae would be handed a start at the back, while Seraina Piubel may be handed a start in the number 10 position.

West Ham Women possible XI: Szemik; Denton, Zadorsky, Saez, Smith; Gorry, Brynjarsdottir; Pavi, Piubel, Asseyi; Ueki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szemik, Walsh Defenders: Smith, Tysiak, Zadorsky, Saez, Denton, Cooke, Mengwen Midfielders: Siren, Bergman-Lundin, Brynjarsdottir, Mewis, Ziu, Gorry, Houssein, Nicholls, Walsh, Piubel Forwards: Ueki, Pavi, Harries, Asseyi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and West Ham Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 3, 2024 West Ham 1-1 Manchester United WSL November 12, 2023 Manchester United 5-0 West Ham WSL March 25, 2023 Manchester United 4-0 West Ham WSL September 25, 2022 West Ham 0-2 Manchester United WSL May 1, 2022 Manchester United 3-0 West Ham WSL

Useful links