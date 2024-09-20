How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs West Ham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

New-look Manchester United Women will begin their Women's Super League (WSL) 2024-25 campaign when they play hosts to West Ham Women at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Red Devils finished fifth in WSL last season but salvaged the season by winning the FA Cup, while the Hammers finished second from bottom in the league last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Manchester United Women vs West Ham Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Manchester United Women and West Ham Women will be available to watch and stream online live through MUTV and WSL YouTube.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Manchester United Women vs West Ham Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm BST
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The WSL match between Manchester United Women and West Ham Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 12 pm BST on Saturday, September 21, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Manchester United Women team news
Head coach Marc Skinner has roped in the likes of Dominique Janssen and Elisabeth Terland from Wolfsburg and Brighton respectively, while Melvine Malard's loan was made permanent.
Among the notable departures, goalkeeper Mary Earps completed a move to PSG, and Katie Zelem joined Angel City.
Meanwhile, Celin Bizet has been signed from Tottenham, following the departures of Lucia Garcia and Nikita Parris.
Evie Rabjohn is ruled out with an ACL injury, and Hannah Blundell has announced her pregnancy earlier this month.
Manchester United Women possible XI: Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Naalsund, Ladd; Geyse, Toone, Malard; Terland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce
|Defenders:
|Sandberg, George, Le Tissier, Mannion, Riviere, Janssen, Turner, Simpson
|Midfielders:
|Toone, Clinton, Galton, Ladd, Awujo, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Watson
|Forwards:
|Malard, Bizet, Terland, Geyse, Williams, Barry
West Ham Women team news
West Ham have signed Colombian attacker Manuela Pavi, while goalkeeper Kinga Szemik is in line for her club debut after joining from Reims.
Former Madrid CFF player Camila Sae would be handed a start at the back, while Seraina Piubel may be handed a start in the number 10 position.
West Ham Women possible XI: Szemik; Denton, Zadorsky, Saez, Smith; Gorry, Brynjarsdottir; Pavi, Piubel, Asseyi; Ueki.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szemik, Walsh
|Defenders:
|Smith, Tysiak, Zadorsky, Saez, Denton, Cooke, Mengwen
|Midfielders:
|Siren, Bergman-Lundin, Brynjarsdottir, Mewis, Ziu, Gorry, Houssein, Nicholls, Walsh, Piubel
|Forwards:
|Ueki, Pavi, Harries, Asseyi
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and West Ham Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 3, 2024
|West Ham 1-1 Manchester United
|WSL
|November 12, 2023
|Manchester United 5-0 West Ham
|WSL
|March 25, 2023
|Manchester United 4-0 West Ham
|WSL
|September 25, 2022
|West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
|WSL
|May 1, 2022
|Manchester United 3-0 West Ham
|WSL