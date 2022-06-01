Man Utd confirm Lingard departure

Jesse Lingard has left Manchester United, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The England international's contract expires in June and will not be renewed this summer.

Article continues below

Lingard came through the Red Devil's youth academy to make his senior debut in August 2014.

What did Man Utd say about Lingard's departure?

"Manchester United can confirm that Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June," it was announced on the Old Trafford team's website.

Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours, @JesseLingard 🙏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022

"An Academy graduate and dyed-in-the-wool Red, Jesse has been with United for over 20 years, having originally joined our Under-9s team in 2001."

More to follow