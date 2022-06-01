Man Utd confirm Lingard departure
Getty Images
Jesse Lingard has left Manchester United, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
The England international's contract expires in June and will not be renewed this summer.
Lingard came through the Red Devil's youth academy to make his senior debut in August 2014.
Editors' Picks
- Could Salah really leave Liverpool for Premier League rivals Man City, Chelsea or even Man Utd?
- 'As a Parisian Liverpool fan, it breaks my heart' - Inside the horror of the Champions League final
- USMNT ace Aaronson gambles World Cup starting spot on £25m Leeds move
- Marcos Senesi: The Feyenoord centre-back both Argentina and Italy wanted
What did Man Utd say about Lingard's departure?
"Manchester United can confirm that Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June," it was announced on the Old Trafford team's website.
"An Academy graduate and dyed-in-the-wool Red, Jesse has been with United for over 20 years, having originally joined our Under-9s team in 2001."
More to follow