Lingard's brother slams 'classless' Man Utd over farewell snub after '20 years of blood, sweat and tears'

Jesse Lingard’s brother has hit out at “classless” Manchester United over their decision not to hand a home-grown star that has given “20 years of blood, sweat and tears” to the club a fitting farewell at Old Trafford as he prepares to hit free agency.

A product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system will see his contract expire in the summer, meaning that he will move on and sever ties with the club that gave him a big break and paved the way for international recognition with England to be enjoyed.

Lingard will be walking away without taking in another appearance on home soil, with Ralf Rangnick opting to leave the 29-year-old midfielder as an unused substitute in a 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford – United’s final outing in front of their own supporters in the 2021-22 campaign.

What has Lingard’s brother said about Man Utd?

Louie Scott has posted in a passionate message on Instagram: “20 years of blood, sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goal, not even a farewell. No wonder it’s Conference League next year.

“Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs being sold to the super league ok. Class of 92, Busby Babes, you’re ran by people who don’t even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise. Goodnight, godbless!

“Been there since nine years of age and didn’t even get a send off!!! Well done bro your family are proud.”

Has Lingard been treated unfairly by Man Utd?

It appeared at one stage as though Lingard would leave Old Trafford before the current campaign got underway, having spent the second half of last season impressing on loan at West Ham.

The Hammers were eager to do a permanent deal, while Newcastle expressed interest in January, but the Red Devils refused to sanction a sale and made a bit-part player in their plans see out his contract.

He has taken in 22 appearances across all competitions for United this term, but only two of those have been Premier League starts.

Alternative options have continued to be favoured despite struggles for consistency leaving the Red Devils without a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League, with Europa League football in 2022-23 the best that they can hope for.

Many have questioned why Lingard has been used so sparingly, and why exits were blocked off in the winter transfer window, with club legend Paul Scholes telling talkSPORT: “I think Jesse has been treated pretty poorly by the club, to be honest. He was ready to sign for Newcastle at one point and West Ham, right at the end of deadline day and he was told he was going to get more minutes.

“That clearly hasn’t happened. He’s deserved a chance. We all saw what he did at West Ham. He’s a really good footballer and can bring goals to a team and with this team playing so poorly as well, for him not to get a chance… I think he’s unfairly treated.”

