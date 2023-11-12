Livingston vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers head to Livingston for Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash, looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Celtic.

The Gers are gathering some momentum under Belgian boss Philippe Clement, having put four wins together on the bounce across all competitions. They are still riding on an incredible unbeaten run under the former Monaco boss, having won five and drawn one of the past six matches.

They gained a vital 2-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday night, which puts them on the cusp of qualification from their Europa League group, and now have the opportunity to cut the gap at the top of the table to five points with a positive result here.

Livingston, meanwhile, look to be in real trouble this season, having won just two out of their opening 12 matches this season which has left the club in the relegation zone. They have now lost four league games on the bounce and two of them were against newly-promoted Dundee United. Defeats by Hearts and Kilmarnock weren't much impressive either.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Livingston vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 p.m. GMT Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena Location: Livingston, Scotland

The Scottish Premiership game between Livingston and Rangers will be played at the Tony Macaroni Arena (also known as Almondvale Stadium) on Sunday, November 11, 2023. Kick-off is at 12 p.m. GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Livingston vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Livingston team news

Livingston welcome back Cristian Montano after serving a two-game suspension after he was sent off against Dundee last month following a stamp on Malachi Boateng, while goalkeeper Shamal George is back in contention after a minor injury caused him to be dropped to the bench for two matches.

Ayo Obileye has recovered from a foot injury, but this game may come too soon for his return. Bruce Anderson remains Livingston's biggest goal threat and the former Aberdeen striker could keep his place upfront alongside Joel Nouble.

Livingston possible XI: Hamilton; Welch-Hayes, Devlin, Se. Kelly, Penrice; Shinnie, Pittman, Sangare, Holt; Anderson, Nouble

Position Players Goalkeepers: George, Hamilton Defenders: Devlin, Penrice, Parkes, de Lucas, Obileye, Ledingham, Kelly, Nottingham, Welch-Hayes, Brandon Midfielders: Kelly, Lloyd-McGoldrick, Bitsindou, Sangare, Bahamboula, Teto, Shinnie, Pittman, Holt, Montaño, Lawal Forwards: Nouble, Mackay, Anderson, Guthrie, Gonçalves, Bradley

Rangers team news

Rangers' boss Philippe Clement seems to have instilled his style of play quickly on the players and they are reaping the rewards, scoring ten goals in their last three matches, reaching the Scottish League Cup final along the way.

On the injury front, Rabbi Matondo, and Kemar Roofe are both set to miss out in attacking areas but should make comebacks before the end of the month. J. Souttar is also currently out for Rangers with a muscle injury, while Nicolas Raskin has suffered an ankle issue.

After scoring in the midweek, Danilo may get the nod up front ahead of Cyriel Dessers. Abdallah Sima is the club's top scorer for the season, having already netted five goals in the Premiership from 11 appearances, as well as two in Europe and another in the League Cup.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Cantwell, Lundstram; Wright, Lammers, Sima; Danilo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers, Lawrence, Sima

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/9/23 Rangers 4-0 Livingston Scottish League Cup 12/8/23 Livingston 0-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership 18/2/23 Rangers 1-1 Livingston Scottish Premiership 22/10/22 Livingston 1-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership 30/7/22 Rangers 1-0 Livingston Scottish Premiership

