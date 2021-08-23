Liverpool midfielder Woodburn joins Hearts on season-long loan

The Wales international, who broke through into the Reds' senior set-up five years ago as a teenager, will link up with the Scots this season

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn will spend a fourth successive season away from Anfield after joining Hearts on a year-long loan, the two clubs have confirmed.

The Wales international, who broke through into the Reds' senior set-up five years ago as a teenager, will swap Jurgen Klopp's side for Robbie Neilson's team for the 2021-22 campaign.

The midfielder could be in line to feature for the Tynecastle outfit against Dundee United this weekend and his new boss has made no secret of his delight at his arrival.

What has been said?

“I’m really pleased that we’ve got this one over the line. Ben is a top class player with Premier League and international experience and he was really eager to join us," Neilson told Hearts' website.

“He’s an exciting player, one who I think will fit really well into our style of play. He’s quick, direct and can bring us different options in the final third. I’m looking forward to working with him and I hope that he will be a success here at Hearts.”

Woodburn's career so far

Having made his debut in November 2016, the Nottingham-born starlet subsequently became Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted against Leeds United in the 2016-17 EFL Cup.

In all, he has made 11 senior appearances to date, and has spent loan spells with Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool during the past three seasons.

At international level, Woodburn featured semi-frequently for Wales following his goalscoring debut against Austria in 2017, though he was omitted from their squad for this summer's Euro 2020.

