Tajikistan vs Lebanon: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Tajikistan and Lebanon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tajikistan will take on Lebanon in their final Group A fixture of the AFC Asian Cup at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday. Qatar are the group leaders after two rounds, with China second going into the final group matchday. One of Tajikistan and Lebanon can qualify from the group if they win and China drop points against Qatar.

Neither Tajikistan nor Lebanon have managed to score a goal in their first two matches. Lebanon conceded more, due to their thrashing at the hands of Qatar. Given what's at stake, both teams are expected to go all out in the third and final group fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tajikistan vs Lebanon kick-off time

Date: January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Tajikistan vs Lebanon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. The match highlights will be available on the platform and the Asian Cup YouTube channel. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tajikistan team news

Amadoni Kamolov will miss the crucial match for Tajikistan due to a late VAR-approved sending-off in the encounter against Qatar.

Captain Parvizdzhon Umarbayev and Ehson Panjshanbe are both two caps away from reaching the milestone of 50, while Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov remains at 49 ahead of the game.

Tajikistan predicted XI: Yatimov; Safarov, Khanonov, Dzhuraboyev, Nazarov; Ayni, Umarbyev, Shukurov, Panjshanbe; Samiev, Dzhalilov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yatimov, Barotov, Khasanov Defenders: Davlatmir, Nazarov, Safarov, Hanonov, Qurbonov, Nazarov, Imomnazarov Midfielders: Umarboev, Dzuraboev, Dzhalilov, Muhammadjoni, Shukurov, Panshanbe, Khailoev, Aini, Safarov Forwards: Soirov, Shervoni, Samiev, Khamrokulov, Azizboev

Lebanon team news

Miodrag Radulovic implemented four changes to the Lebanese starting lineup in the second group game, introducing Khalil Khamis, Hasan Srour, Maher Sabra, and Omar Chaaban. They replaced Robert Alexander Melki, Nassar Nassar, Walid Shour, and Mohamad Haidar.

Haidar is now just nine appearances shy of reaching 100 caps with the national team, trailing behind captain and Hassan Maatouk who has 118 caps.

Lebanon predicted XI: Matar; Khamis, Mansour, El Zein; Zein, Srour, Tneich, Haidar; Jradi; El-Helwe, Maatouk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Matar, Khalil, Sabeh Defenders: Michel, El Zein, El Zein, Sabra, Nour, Chaitou, Nassar Midfielders: Jradi, Maatouk, El-Helwe, Haidar, Dhaini, Ayoub, Bitar, Al Haj, Shour, Srour, Tneich, El Hindi, Khamis Forwards: Bugiel, Lajud, Saad

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Tajikistan and Lebanon.

