Livingston vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two sides from the opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership lock horns as league leaders Celtic visit the Tony Macaroni Arena to face bottom-seeded Livingston.
Livingston have just 17 points to show from their 30 games this season as the Scottish outfit have lost three out of their previous four games in the league.
Celtic, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the league with 71 points from 30 games. With arch-rivals Rangers closing in on them, the Hoops would be vying for another three points.
Livingston vs Celtic kick-off time
|Date:
|March 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 am GMT
|Venue:
|Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston and Celtic will face each other at the Tony Macaroni Arena on March 31, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am GMT in the UK.
How to watch Livingston vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between Livingston and Celtic will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.
Team news & squads
Livingston team news
Livingston have a perfectly fit roster to pick their eleven from as the hosts have avoided any unnecessary knocks in their previous encounters.
The Lions will be bolstered by the return of Dan MacKay who was forced off against Hibernian as he was ineligible to operate against his parent club.
Livingston predicted XI: George; Brandon, Obileye, Sean Kelly, Montano; Bradley, Carson, Holt, Nouble; Stephen Kelly; Yengi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|George, Hamilton
|Defenders:
|Devlin, Penrice, Parkes, de Lucas, Obileye, Ledingham, Kelly, Nottingham, Welch-Hayes, Brandon
|Midfielders:
|Kelly, Lloyd-McGoldrick, Bitsindou, Sangare, Bahamboula, Teto, Shinnie, Pittman, Holt, Montaño, Lawal
|Forwards:
|Nouble, Mackay, Anderson, Guthrie, Gonçalves, Bradley
Celtic team news
Hoop's veteran and captain Callum McGregor is confined to the treatment room because of an Achilles injury which he picked up in February.
The visitors have all of Liam Scales (knock), Luis Palma (calf), James McCarthy (hamstring), Reo Hatate (calf), and Maik Nawrocki (hamstring) in the treatment room as they continue their hunt for all three points.
Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, Bernardo; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Siegrist, Bain
|Defenders:
|Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston
|Midfielders:
|Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, McCarthy, Forrest
|Forwards:
|Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10 Mar 2024
|Celtic 4-2 Livingston
|FA Cup
|23 Dec 2023
|Celtic 2-0 Livingston
|Premiership
|23 Sept 2023
|Livingston 0-3 Celtic
|Premiership
|2 Feb 2023
|Celtic 3-0 Livingston
|Premiership
|22 Dec 2022
|Celtic 2-1 Livingston
|Premiership