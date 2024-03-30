Livingston vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership lock horns as league leaders Celtic visit the Tony Macaroni Arena to face bottom-seeded Livingston.

Livingston have just 17 points to show from their 30 games this season as the Scottish outfit have lost three out of their previous four games in the league.

Celtic, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the league with 71 points from 30 games. With arch-rivals Rangers closing in on them, the Hoops would be vying for another three points.

Livingston vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am GMT Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

How to watch Livingston vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Livingston and Celtic will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Team news & squads

Livingston team news

Livingston have a perfectly fit roster to pick their eleven from as the hosts have avoided any unnecessary knocks in their previous encounters.

The Lions will be bolstered by the return of Dan MacKay who was forced off against Hibernian as he was ineligible to operate against his parent club.

Livingston predicted XI: George; Brandon, Obileye, Sean Kelly, Montano; Bradley, Carson, Holt, Nouble; Stephen Kelly; Yengi

Position Players Goalkeepers: George, Hamilton Defenders: Devlin, Penrice, Parkes, de Lucas, Obileye, Ledingham, Kelly, Nottingham, Welch-Hayes, Brandon Midfielders: Kelly, Lloyd-McGoldrick, Bitsindou, Sangare, Bahamboula, Teto, Shinnie, Pittman, Holt, Montaño, Lawal Forwards: Nouble, Mackay, Anderson, Guthrie, Gonçalves, Bradley

Celtic team news

Hoop's veteran and captain Callum McGregor is confined to the treatment room because of an Achilles injury which he picked up in February.

The visitors have all of Liam Scales (knock), Luis Palma (calf), James McCarthy (hamstring), Reo Hatate (calf), and Maik Nawrocki (hamstring) in the treatment room as they continue their hunt for all three points.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, Bernardo; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10 Mar 2024 Celtic 4-2 Livingston FA Cup 23 Dec 2023 Celtic 2-0 Livingston Premiership 23 Sept 2023 Livingston 0-3 Celtic Premiership 2 Feb 2023 Celtic 3-0 Livingston Premiership 22 Dec 2022 Celtic 2-1 Livingston Premiership

