Hull City vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Hull City and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Championship sides will square off in a feisty FA Cup clash as Hull City face Birmingham City at MKM Stadium.

Hull City are currently seventh in the EFL Championship but have managed just one win in their previous four games with three disastrous losses. Sheffield Wednesday thrashed Hull 3-1 in their previous outing and the Tigers would be looking to revamp their form against Birmingham.

Birmingham City are hovering in the bottom half of the table with three defeats and two draws in their previous five outings. They were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United last time out and have a daunting task lying ahead of them.

Hull City vs Birmingham City kick-off time

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 :00 pm GMT Venue: The MKM Stadium

How to watch Hull City vs Birmingham City online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup clash between Hull City and Birmingham City will not be televised in the US. However, fans can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

The Tigers will not be able to call upon Jaden Philogene with either Liam Delap and Jason Eyenga-Lokilo touted to replace the former in the lineup.

Defender Cyrus Christie picked up a hamstring issue in training and could be sidelined for the clash against Birmingham.

Hull City predicted XI: Ingram; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Morton, Slater, Delap, Tufan, Eyenga-Lokilo; Connolly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan Forwards: Delap, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil

Birmingham City team news

The visitors will miss the duo of Marc Roberts and Ethan Laird as they remained confined to the treatment room. Birmingham will be bolstered by the return of Krystian Bielik who is back from his suspension after picking up a red card ruling him out for three games.

Birmingham City predicted XI: Ruddy; Aiwu, Sanderson, Long, Buchanan; Bielik, James, Sunjic; Dembele, Anderson, Stansfield.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Mayo Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 October 2023 Birmingham City 0-2 Hull City Championship 31 December 2022 Birmingham City 0-1 Hull City Championship 16 October 2022 Hull City 0-2 Birmingham City Championship 12 March 2022 Birmingham City 0-0 Hull City Championship 20 November 2021 Hull City 2-0 Birmingham City Championship

