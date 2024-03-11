Lazio vs Udinese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will look to put their midweek cup disappointment behind them when they host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Monday night.

The Biancocelesti struggled to cling to their first-leg lead against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, falling to a 3-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena in midweek, and now the focus turns to Serie A, where they sit in ninth place with 40 points, seven shy of fifth-placed AS Roma.

They take on a Udinese side struggling at the bottom end of the table, currently sitting just a point above the dreaded bottom three. Gabriele Cioffi's side could only manage a 1-1 draw against bottom-of-the-table Salernitana last time out, so it's vital for them to get something out of this game.

Lazio vs Udinese kick-off time

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio will host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday, March 11, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Lazio vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A showdown will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the clash.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio have three suspended players ahead of their next game after Luca Pellegrini, Matteo Guendouzi, and Adam Marusic were sent off against AC Milan.

Nicolo Rovella will be unable to replace Guendouzi in midfield, therefore Daichi Kamada and Danilo Cataldi will compete for the starting slot.

Patric is the second injured absence for the hosts, so Alessio Romagnoli and Mario Gila should hold their defensive positions, with Elseid Hysaj and Manuel Lazzari coming in for the two suspended full-backs.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Kamada, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Sepe. Defenders: Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Lazzari, Hysaj, Marušić, Gila Fuentes, Patric, Casale Midfielders: Kamada, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Rovella, Cataldi, Anderson, Lombardi, Napolitano Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Pedro, Anderson, Zaccagni, Isaksen, González

Udinese team news

Thomas Kristensen will come back in defence for Udinese after he missed last week's draw following a red card against Genoa. However, Festy Ebosele's sending off against Salernitana, and Walace picking up his fifth booking of the season, means the duo will both miss this encounter.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Perez, Giannetti, Kristensen; Pereyra, Samardzic, Lovric, Payero, Kamara; Thauvin, Lucca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Silvestri, Padelli. Defenders: Pérez, Bijol, Kamara, Kabasele, Ferreira, Ebosse, Tikvić, Giannetti, Kristensen, Abankwah Midfielders: Samardžić, Pereyra, Lovrić, Walace, Ebosele, Payero, Zemura, Ehizibue, Pejičić, Zarraga Forwards: Thauvin, Deulofeu, Lucca, Brenner, Success, Davis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/01/24 Udinese 1-2 Lazio Serie A 22/05/23 Udinese 0-1 Lazio Serie A 16/10/22 Lazio 0-0 Udinese Serie A 21/02/22 Udinese 1-1 Lazio Serie A 18/01/22 AET: Lazio 1-0 Udinese Coppa Italia

