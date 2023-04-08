'It's Easter and we're celebrating' - GENIUS Vincent Kompany toasts Burnley's immediate return to the Premier League

Vincent Kompany suggested that Burnley have started early celebrations after confirming a spot in the Premier League next season.

Burnley celebrating promotion

Promoted with seven games to go

Beat Middlesbrough 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first opportunity after defeating Middlesbrough 2-1 in a Championship clash on Friday.

Vincent Kompany's side now have an 11-point lead at the top of the table after their win over Middlesbrough. The Belgian suggested that gaining promotion to the Premier League with seven games to go is something that the team did not expect.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Kompany said: "We didn’t expect it. We wanted to experience it someday but we had a different timing on it. It’s Easter and there’s seven games to go and we’re already celebrating. Quicker is better sometimes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley return to the Premier League after a gap of one season. They have been the standout team in the Championship this season, with Kompany tweaking their playing style while consistently getting results.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? With a Premier League slot confirmed, Kompany's men will now focus on finishing the league at the top. They next take on Sheffield United on April 10.