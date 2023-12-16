Ipswich Town vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town will aim to keep their promotion charge on track when they welcome Norwich City to the Portman Road Stadium for a huge East Anglian Derby in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys have been one of the standout sides in the division so far, sitting second in the Championship heading into this weekend's match, a point behind leaders Leicester City and 10 clear of Leeds United.

Norwich City, meanwhile, have endured a tougher time, sitting 11th in the second-tier after their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night.

Ipswich vs Norwich kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT Venue: Portman Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ipswich vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend's highly-anticipated derby, with Janoi Donacien and Lee Evans their only known absentees. Forward George Hirst has either scored or assisted in his last seven league matches at Portman Road, notching up four goals and four assists during that stretch.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Clarke; Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Norwich team news

Norwich City will be without their star striker Josh Sargent (ankle), although he is nearing a return to fitness, while on-loan attacker Hwang Ui-jo has recently joined the USMNT international in the medical room with a hamstring issue. Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley are both nearing comebacks, but the derby will come too soon for the central defensive duo.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, McLean, Giannoulis; Sara, Nunez, Rowe, Barnes, Hernandez; Idah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Long, Barden, McCracken Defenders: Gibson, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sara, Gibbs, McLean, Forshaw, Fassnacht, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett Forwards: Hwang, Idah, Sainz, Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/2/19 Norwich 3-0 Ipswich EFL Championship 2/9/18 Ipswich 1-1 Norwich EFL Championship 18/2/18 Norwich 1-1 Ipswich EFL Championship 22/10/17 Ipswich 0-1 Norwich EFL Championship 26/2/17 Norwich 1-1 Ipswich EFL Championship

