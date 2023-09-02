This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Bundesliga
Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK
How to watch the Bundesliga match between M'gladbach and Bayern, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be looking to make it three wins in three games in Bundesliga when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Harry Kane has scored in every game he started for the visitors, including a brace in Bayern's 3-1 victory against Augsburg at the weekend.

Whereas the hosts will be looking to register their first win of the season, being last subjected to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

M'gladbach vs Bayern kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 2, 2023
Kick-off time:5:30pm BST
Venue:Borussia-Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich will be played at the Borussia-Park football stadium in Monchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch M'gladbach vs Bayern online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports FootballWatch here

The game will be shown live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

M'gladbach team news

The hosts have a long injury list comprising of the likes of Luca Netz, Nico Elvedi, Hannes Wolf, Christoph Kramer, Fabio Chiarodia and Manu Kone among those to miss Bayern's visit.

Moreover, Stefan Lainer will be out for several months after being diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

Given the lack of options, Gladbach boss Gerardo Seoane may also be forced to field the duo of Maximilian Wober and Joe Scally despite illness colds but they are likely to be risked here.

M'gladbach possible XI: Omlin; Friedrich, Itakura, Wober; Honorat, Weigl, Neuhaus, Scally; Ngoumou, Cvancara, Plea

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Omlin, Olschowsky, Sippel, Nicolas, Brull
Defenders:Wober, Itakura, Friedrich, Jantschke, Doucoure, Ullrich, Scally, Walde
Midfielders:Weigl, Neuhaus, Reitz, Borges Sanches, Ngoumou, Herrmann
Forwards:Plea, Jordan, Cvancara, Ranos, Telalovic, Honorat, Hack, Pefok

Bayern team news

Muscle problems have claimed the trio of Jamal Musiala, Bouna Sarr and Raphael Guerreiro. However, Guerreiro will be hoping to make his club debut since his arrival from Dortmund as the left-back has resumed training.

Gabriel Marusic and Manuel Neuer are longer-term absentees at the club on account of injuries.

With Harry Kane the preferred choice up front, Thomas Muller will have to join Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt as an option off the bench.

Bayern possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Gnabry, Coman; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
Midfielders:Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Laimer, Wanner
Forwards:Gnabry, Muller, Kane, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Coman, Vidovic, Ibrahimovic

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 18, 2023Borussia M'gladbach 3-2 Bayern MunichBundesliga
Aug 27, 2022Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia M'gladbachBundesliga
Jan 7, 2022Bayern Munich 1-2 Borussia M'gladbachBundesliga
Oct 27, 2021Borussia M'gladbach 5-0 Bayern MunichDFB-Pokal
Aug 13, 2021Borussia M'gladbach 1-1 Bayern MunichBundesliga

