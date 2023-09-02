Bayern Munich will be looking to make it three wins in three games in Bundesliga when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Harry Kane has scored in every game he started for the visitors, including a brace in Bayern's 3-1 victory against Augsburg at the weekend.
Whereas the hosts will be looking to register their first win of the season, being last subjected to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
M'gladbach vs Bayern kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30pm BST
|Venue:
|Borussia-Park
The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich will be played at the Borussia-Park football stadium in Monchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
It will kick off at 5:30pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch M'gladbach vs Bayern online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live steam German Bundesliga football in the 2023-24 season
Best Sky Sports deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season
Team news & squads
M'gladbach team news
The hosts have a long injury list comprising of the likes of Luca Netz, Nico Elvedi, Hannes Wolf, Christoph Kramer, Fabio Chiarodia and Manu Kone among those to miss Bayern's visit.
Moreover, Stefan Lainer will be out for several months after being diagnosed with lymph node cancer.
Given the lack of options, Gladbach boss Gerardo Seoane may also be forced to field the duo of Maximilian Wober and Joe Scally despite illness colds but they are likely to be risked here.
M'gladbach possible XI: Omlin; Friedrich, Itakura, Wober; Honorat, Weigl, Neuhaus, Scally; Ngoumou, Cvancara, Plea
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Omlin, Olschowsky, Sippel, Nicolas, Brull
|Defenders:
|Wober, Itakura, Friedrich, Jantschke, Doucoure, Ullrich, Scally, Walde
|Midfielders:
|Weigl, Neuhaus, Reitz, Borges Sanches, Ngoumou, Herrmann
|Forwards:
|Plea, Jordan, Cvancara, Ranos, Telalovic, Honorat, Hack, Pefok
Bayern team news
Muscle problems have claimed the trio of Jamal Musiala, Bouna Sarr and Raphael Guerreiro. However, Guerreiro will be hoping to make his club debut since his arrival from Dortmund as the left-back has resumed training.
Gabriel Marusic and Manuel Neuer are longer-term absentees at the club on account of injuries.
With Harry Kane the preferred choice up front, Thomas Muller will have to join Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt as an option off the bench.
Bayern possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Gnabry, Coman; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Laimer, Wanner
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Muller, Kane, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Coman, Vidovic, Ibrahimovic
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 18, 2023
|Borussia M'gladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Aug 27, 2022
|Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia M'gladbach
|Bundesliga
|Jan 7, 2022
|Bayern Munich 1-2 Borussia M'gladbach
|Bundesliga
|Oct 27, 2021
|Borussia M'gladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich
|DFB-Pokal
|Aug 13, 2021
|Borussia M'gladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga