'Flick must commit himself to something' - Beckenbauer wants clarity from Bayern Munich coach

Speculation around the coach's future is growing following his side's exit from the Champions League this week

Bayern Munich honorary president Franz Beckenbauer has called for clarity from coach Hansi Flick regarding his future.

Speculation surrounding Flick has intensified in the wake of his side's elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The 56-year-old has been touted as a top candidate to take over as German national team coach and he gave a vague response when asked on Thursday if he will stay at Bayern or replace Joachim Low after Euro 2020.

What has been said?

Bayern legend Beckenbauer has urged Flick to be clear about whether or not he will stay at the Bundesliga champions beyond this season.

"Of course he has to commit himself to something. He says that he will stay and that he will have a valid contract until 2023," he told Sport 1.

"Then there is no need to ask anyway, because then everything is said. But if he doesn't, the speculation is of course open. Then he has to live with them. Then he cannot say 'next question', but has to respond to it."

Why might Flick leave Bayern?

Bayern's early exit from the Champions League this season has seen an increase in pressure on the German coach.

Meanwhile, the prospect of taking over at the helm of the national team could prove difficult for Flick to turn down.

But the former Germany assistant has endured a difficult relationship with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told The Athletic recently that the pair have "cleared the air" after talks and believes the situation is "all sorted now".

Who could replace Flick at Bayern?

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has been tipped to take over at Bayern if Flick leaves in the near future.

But the 33-year-old this week dismissed claims that he has been in talks with the German champions.

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is also on Bayern's list of candidates, according to reports in Italy.

