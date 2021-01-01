Flick vague on Bayern future amid Germany links following Champions League elimination

The Allianz Arena coach has refused to rule out succeeding Joachim Low in the national team hot seat

Hansi Flick gave a vague response on his future at Bayern Munich amid links with the Germany job following their Champions League elimination on Tuesday night.

Last season's European champions were dumped out of the competition by Paris Saint-Germain despite picking up a 1-0 win at Parc des Princes in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

PSG won the first leg 3-2 at Allianz Arena and progressed on away goals, raising more questions over Flick's position in the Bayern dugout as he continues to be touted as the number one candidate to replace Joachim Low at the helm of Germany's national team.

What's been said?

"I have a contract with FC Bayern, but I always think about what's going to happen or how things will continue, whether everything is going well here and so on," the 56-year-old told Sky Germany.

"My family is behind me, no matter what my decision is, whether it is at the DFB."

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus also spoke to Sky after the club's Champions League exit, expressing his belief that Flick will link up with Germany following this summer's European Championship.

"That was Hansi Flick's last Champions League game as coach of FC Bayern," he said. "He is first choice at the DFB to succeed Joachim Low. He will accept the offer in the summer."

Flick's credentials

Flick is reportedly leading the race to become Germany's new manager ahead of a host of other high-profile coaches such as Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann, Jurgen Klinsmann and Arsene Wenger.

He was previously Low's assistant with the national team from 2006 to 2014, and subsequently the DFB's sporting director.

Article continues below

At Bayern, he led the club to an unprecedented treble in 2019-20, and added the DFB-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to his CV in the first half of the current season.

Bayern are on course to win a ninth successive Bundesliga title as they sit five points clear at the top of the table with just six matches remaining.

Further reading