FFF announce Le Graet's withdrawal as president after Zidane 'disrespect' & confirm Deschamps contract extension

The French football federation have announced the withdrawal of Noel Le Graet as president after his dismissive remarks made about Zinedine Zidane.

La Graet aimed jibe at Zidane

Comments received widespread criticism

FFF announced his withdrawal on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The FFF also confirmed that Didier Deschamps will indeed be staying on at the helm until 2026, as was reported last week. Le Graet's departure comes after he made a jibe regarding a potential change in the post of France manager, claiming that he "wouldn't even pick up the phone" if Zidane called. The Federation have since dismissed the 82-year-old, with vice president Philippe Diallo named as acting interim chairman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Le Graet's words received widespread criticism across France and around Europe. 2022 World Cup star Kylian Mbappe accused the former president of "disrespect", while Zidane's former employers Real Madrid also labelled his actions "inappropriate". Le Graet's meek apology on Monday for his so-called "clumsy remarks" were apparently insufficient for the FFF, who have acted swiftly to remove him.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The FFF announced in a press release on Wednesday: "Noel Le Graet, in agreement with the Executive Committee of the FFF meeting today in Paris, has chosen to withdraw from his duties as President of the Federation until the final communication of the audit carried out by the Ministry of Sports, and pending its analysis by the Comex of the FFF."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With La Graet gone and Deschamps staying, the next stage will be the FFF announcing the 82-year-old's successor, which will likely be in the coming weeks.