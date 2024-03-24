Everton Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Everton Women and Liverpool FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will take on Liverpool in the Women's Super League (WSL)'s Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Liverpool are fifth in the standings, 15 points behind league leaders Man City. They have won four of their last five fixtures and will be pretty confident of adding another win to their bag.

Everton are ninth in the standings, 14 points behind the Reds. They will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat and will be hoping to pull off an upset in front of the home crowd.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time

Date: March 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Goodison Park

The match will be played at the Goodison Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton Women vs Liverpool FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FA Player in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Everton Women team news

Everton will be without Emily Ramsey, Sara Holmgaard, and Karoline Olesen for their upcoming match due to injuries.

Elise Stenevik will also be absent in the Merseyside derby due to a suspension for a red card.

Everton Women predicted XI: Brosnan; Hope, Vanhaevermaet, Finnigan; Galli, Bennison, Wheeler, Kuhl; Bissell, Snoeijs, Piemonte.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Kirby Defenders: Sevecke, Veje, Finnigan, Holmgaard Midfielders: Kühl, Galli, Bennison, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Christiansen, Moe Wold, Hope, Bissell, Hart, Clarke, Isabella Hobson, Settle Forwards: Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Madsen, Sørensen, Payne, Beever-Jones, Wilding

Liverpool FC Women team news

Liverpool's midfielder Sofie Lundgaard will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury she picked up in their victory against West Ham last weekend.

The team will also be without full-back Taylor Hinds as she is only expected to return to the lineup next week.

Liverpool predicted XI; Laws; Clark, Fahey, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Kearns, Holland, Matthews; Kiernan, Haug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/12/23 Everton 1 - 2 Liverpool WSL Cup 15/10/23 Liverpool 0 - 1 Everton WSL 25/03/23 Everton 1 - 1 Liverpool WSL 25/09/22 Liverpool 0 - 3 Everton WSL 19/11/20 Everton 1 - 0 Liverpool WSL Cup

