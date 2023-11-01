Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch German Cup game

Borussia Dortmund will host Hoffenheim in the second round of the DFB Pokal at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.
Dortmund beat Mainz 6-1 in the previous round and will be confident of repeating that performance in this round as well. Their seven-game unbeaten run will also be of help in terms of confidence ahead of the clash.
Hoffenheim also recorded a big win in their previous round fixture against Lubeck but taking on Dortmund away from home is a whole another challenge.
Dortmund vs Hoffenheim kick-off time
|Date:
|November 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The game between Dortmund and Hoffenheim will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Xtra in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Dortmund team news
Sebastien Haller, Thomas Meunier, Julian Ryerson, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens were unused substitutes in the previous match and they will fancy their chances in the starting lineup.
Mats Hummels and Gregor Kobel won't be included in the lineup due to the calf and facial injuries they sustained in the game against Frankfurt. Additionally, Felix Nmecha, Emre Can, Julien Duranville, and Mateu Morey are still recovering from their respective injuries and won't be available for the hosts.
Dortmund predicted XI: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan, Brandt; Bynoe-Gittens, Adeyemi; Haller, Moukoko.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Wofl, Meunier
|Midfielders:
|Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
|Forwards:
|Haller, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen
Hoffenheim team news
Hoffenheim is grappling with numerous injury issues currently. Players like Pavel Kaderabek, Florian Grillitsch, Marco John, Ozan Kabak, Andrej Kramaric, Stanley Nsoki, Bambase Conte, and Dennis Geiger are all expected to be unavailable for the upcoming midweek match.
Hoffenheim predicted XI: Baumann; Akpoguma, Adams, Szalai; Bebou, Stach, Samassekou, Becker, Bulter; Weghorst, Berisha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Baumann, Noll, Philipp
|Defenders:
|Kadeřábek, Kabak, Nuhu, Vogt, Brooks, Bogarde, Szalai, Quarshie
|Midfielders:
|Prömel, Stach, Justvan, Samassékou, Becker, Akpoguma, Skov, Bischof, Tohumcu
|Forwards:
|Berisha, Bebou, Beier, Bülter, Kramaric
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 30, 2023
|Hoffenheim 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|February 25, 2023
|Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|September 3, 2022
|Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|January 22, 2022
|Hoffenheim 2 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|August 28, 2021
|Borussia Dortmund 3 - 2 Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga