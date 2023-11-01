Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch German Cup game

How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Dortmund and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will host Hoffenheim in the second round of the DFB Pokal at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Dortmund beat Mainz 6-1 in the previous round and will be confident of repeating that performance in this round as well. Their seven-game unbeaten run will also be of help in terms of confidence ahead of the clash.

Hoffenheim also recorded a big win in their previous round fixture against Lubeck but taking on Dortmund away from home is a whole another challenge.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Hoffenheim will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Xtra in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Sebastien Haller, Thomas Meunier, Julian Ryerson, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens were unused substitutes in the previous match and they will fancy their chances in the starting lineup.

Mats Hummels and Gregor Kobel won't be included in the lineup due to the calf and facial injuries they sustained in the game against Frankfurt. Additionally, Felix Nmecha, Emre Can, Julien Duranville, and Mateu Morey are still recovering from their respective injuries and won't be available for the hosts.

Dortmund predicted XI: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan, Brandt; Bynoe-Gittens, Adeyemi; Haller, Moukoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Wofl, Meunier Midfielders: Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim is grappling with numerous injury issues currently. Players like Pavel Kaderabek, Florian Grillitsch, Marco John, Ozan Kabak, Andrej Kramaric, Stanley Nsoki, Bambase Conte, and Dennis Geiger are all expected to be unavailable for the upcoming midweek match.

Hoffenheim predicted XI: Baumann; Akpoguma, Adams, Szalai; Bebou, Stach, Samassekou, Becker, Bulter; Weghorst, Berisha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baumann, Noll, Philipp Defenders: Kadeřábek, Kabak, Nuhu, Vogt, Brooks, Bogarde, Szalai, Quarshie Midfielders: Prömel, Stach, Justvan, Samassékou, Becker, Akpoguma, Skov, Bischof, Tohumcu Forwards: Berisha, Bebou, Beier, Bülter, Kramaric

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 Hoffenheim 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga February 25, 2023 Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga September 3, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Hoffenheim Bundesliga January 22, 2022 Hoffenheim 2 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga August 28, 2021 Borussia Dortmund 3 - 2 Hoffenheim Bundesliga

