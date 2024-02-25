This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will aim to extend their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they welcome Hoffenheim to Signal Iduna Park for a Bundesliga tie on Sunday.

BVB played a 1-1 draw with PSV in a mid-week Champions League fixture, while Hoffenheim have gone eight league games without a win after last weekend's 0-1 loss against Union Berlin.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 25, 2024
Kick-off time:4:30 pm GMT
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports MixWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Arena in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel sustained a muscle injury ahead of the PSV game, so Alexander Meyer will start in goal once again.

With Felix Nmecha and Sebastian Haller unavailable for selection, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will hope that Niklas Sule recovers from illness.

While Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt could be part of the rotations, Karim Adeyemi is expected to make the matchday squad after recovering from his setback.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt
Forwards:Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Hoffenheim team news

Having picked up a knock to his knee in the Union loss, midfielder Grischa Promel will join Kevin Akpoguma, Marco John and Mergim Berisha in the treatment room, while Stanley Nsoki is suspended following his sending-off last weekend.

Marius Bulter is a doubt due to illness, and Dennis Geiger is likely to start on the bench again.

Hoffenheim possible XI: Baumann; Kaderabek, Kabak, Brooks, Jurasek; Stach, Grillitsch, Tohumcu; Kramaric; Beier, Weghorst.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Baumann, Philipp, Noll
Defenders:Kabak, Nsoki, Brooks, Adams, Jurasek, Kaderabek
Midfielders:Grillitsch, Stach, Becker, Tohumcu, Skov, Bischof
Forwards:Beier, Weghorst, Kramaric, Bebou, Moerstedt, Bulter, Conte

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 1, 2023Borussia Dortmund 1-0 HoffenheimDFB-Pokal
September 29, 2023Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
February 25, 2023Hoffenheim 0-1 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
September 2, 2022Borussia Dortmund 1-0 HoffenheimBundesliga
January 22, 2022Hoffenheim 2-3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga

Useful links

