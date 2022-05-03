De Bruyne: I want Gabriel Jesus to stay at Manchester City because Brazilian "makes this team better"

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne wants Gabriel Jesus to remain at the club long-term as the Brazilian "makes this team better".

Jesus has been the subject of transfer speculation and was recently linked with Arsenal.

However, six goals in his last three appearances have demonstrated his quality and De Bruyne is eager to continue to link up with the striker.

What did De Bruyne say about Jesus?

"Since he (Jesus) came here, I've had a good relationship with him, I think we've found each other lots of times," De Bruyne told reporters. "He plays with so much energy, he's always there, he helps the team out.

"I have never any doubts on his quality and he's still so young. I hope he can play many times with me because I think he makes this team better."

Why did De Bruyne cede penalty duties against Watford?

With Jesus on a hat-trick against Watford, De Bruyne allowed him to take a penalty.

The Brazilian converted to achieve his first career three-goal Premier League performance before adding a fourth just a few minutes later.

"I don't care in that moment, in that moment I thought it was the right decision for him to take so I told Gabi, 'you can take it, I have full confidence in you,'" De Bruyne explained.

"For him it's important, for me I don't care if I score that penalty," he added. "That's a goal or whatever but it doesn't get me further in what I want to achieve.

"But for him to get a hat-trick is special and important for a striker, so I thought it was a good moment just to give it to him and he was playing great, I had full confidence he could score. Besides that, he's been amazing."

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Manchester City will see Argentina striker Julian Alvarez arrive before next campaign and may try to sign another big-name attacker, with the club reportedly interested in Erling Haaland.

As a result, Jesus' role in 2022-23 is unclear, fuelling speculation that he could seek more playing time elsewhere.

Further reading