Damac vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr are set to take on Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.
▶ Watch Damac vs Al-Nassr live on Sky Sports YouTube today!
The former Manchester United star has been in superb form in the last few matches for his new side.
He scored his first hat trick in an Al-Nassr shirt as his club thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0, then he provided two assists against Al-Taawoun in the next match and helped his team to get another three points.
If they pick up another win on Saturday, they will reclaim the top spot on the league table, moving above current leaders Al-Ittihad.
Meanwhile, Damac head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 loss to Al-Khaleej. It was their second defeat in the last three games. They are currently seventh on the table with 22 points from 17 matches.
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.
Damac vs Al-Nassr date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Damac vs Al-Nassr
|Date:
|February 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:30pm GMT
|Venue:
|Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
Where to watch Damac vs Al-Nassr on TV & live stream online
The game will be streamed in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports Football Youtube.
See more about where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|UK
|N/A
Damac squad & team news
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Zeghba, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Shahrani, Abdullah, Zolan
|Defenders
|Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Ammar, Al-Dubaysh, Al-Hawasawi, Al-Mazial, Hassoun.
|Midfielders
|Al-Anazi, Maher, Al-Mousa, Al-Nakhli, Munshi, Al-Najai, Majrashi, Nono, Antolic, Al-Oneazi, Al-Najjar, Qaisy, Al-Shammeri, Al-Shahrani, Al-Zaein.
|Forwards
|Makeen, Soudani, Al-Qahtani, Hamzi, Duarte, Al-Yami, Ayed, Solan, Khatab
Kresimir Rezic likes to set his team up in a 5-4-1 formation. He is likely to stick to his favoured formation to shut out the likes of Ronaldo & Talisca. The Croatian doesn't have any injury concerns so he can afford the luxury of fielding his strongest starting XI.
Damac Possible XI: Zeghba; Hassoun, Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Nakhli, Al-Ammar; Hamzi, Antolic, Maher, Makeen; Al-Shammeri
Al-Nassr squad & team news
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi
|Defenders
|S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami, Madu
|Midfielders
|Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov, Talisca
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer
Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al-Nassr once again as he has been in terrific form.
Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out of action with an elbow injury and Nawaf Al-Aqidi will continue to replace him in between the sticks.
Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Madu; S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.