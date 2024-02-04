Chelsea Women vs Everton Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Everton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will look for a fourth successive Women's Super League victory when they meet Everton Ladies on Sunday at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues currently lead the way in the WSL table with 31 points to their name and come into this clash on the back of beating Brighton 3-0 and then winning against Paris FC 4-0 in the Champions League midweek.

In contrast, Everton lost their last match 1-0 against Leicester City, and head into the weekend in ninth position with just 11 points after 12 rounds. The Toffees face an uphill task here against a Chelsea side, who are close to going two years without dropping a point at home in the WSL.

Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 6.45 pm GMT Venue: Kingsmeadow

The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Everton ladies will be played at Kingsmeadow in Norbiton, Kingston upon Thames, London, England.

It will kick off at 6:45 pm GMT on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League match between Brighton and Chelsea will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Canadian international Jessie Fleming has completed a move to the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), so she should be unavailable here.

Sam Kerr is out with an ACL injury and is unlikely to return before the end of the season. Aniek Nouwen, Katerina Svitkova, and Catarina Macario are all sidelined. Millie Bright also looks unlikely to feature but will be back soon.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten; James

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Everton Women team news

Everton ladies boss Brian Sorensen will be unable to call upon the services of Sara Holmgaard, who is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering an injury in the league defeat to Leicester City last time out.

The Toffees will also have to make do without Katrine Veje and Emily Ramsey, while the trip may come too soon for Karen Holmgaard, who is still working her way back to fitness.

Former Nebraska Huskers’ record-breaking striker Eleanor Dale could feature among the substitutes after joining the club. Dale was a revelation in the States, smashing in 28 goals this past season to break the single-season scoring record for the Huskers.

Everton Women possible XI: Brosnan; Hope, Stenevik, Finnigan; Payne, Wheeler, Galli, Bissell; Kuhl, Madsen; Snoeijs

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsey, Brosnan, Kirby Defenders: Bjorn, Sevecke, Campbell, Holmgaard, Finnigan, Payne, Stenevik Midfielders: Bennison, Galli, Wheeler, Christiansen, Aherne, Moe Wold, Hope, Olesen, Clarke, Hart Forwards: Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Sørensen, Beever-Jones, Bissell, Wilding

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 12/11/23 Everton Women 0-3 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 07/05/23 Chelsea FC Women 7-0 Everton Women The FA Women's Super League 16/10/22 Everton Women 1-3 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 17/03/22 Everton Women 0-3 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 12/09/21 Chelsea FC Women 4-0 Everton Women The FA Women's Super League

