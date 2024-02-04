This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
Stamford Bridge
How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bidding to bounce back from mid-week defeats, Chelsea and Wolves will continue their mid-table battle when the two sides meet in Sunday's Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went down 4-1 at Liverpool, while the Wanderers - just two points off Mauricio Pochettino's side - suffered a 4-3 defeat against Manchester United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 4, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm GMT
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, February 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Nicklas Jackson is expected to make his comeback after being left out in the game against Liverpool, with Armando Broja needing to make way as a result.

Pochettino is also likely to consider the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto for Sunday's game.

Levi Colwill, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah are all sidelined through injuries.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Nkunku, Sterling; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders:Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei
Midfielders:Caicedo, Lavia, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei
Forwards:Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Wolves team news

Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan are still on international duty with Mali and South Korea at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup, respectively.

Left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri may get the nod at left-back, as Wolves boss Gary O'Neil could make a couple of changes from the United loss.

As such, Joao Gomes and Pablo Sarabia are in line to start ahead of Tommy Doyle and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde on Sunday.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Neto; Cunha.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, King
Defenders:Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
Midfielders:Lemina, Hodge, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia
Forwards:Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 24, 2023Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 ChelseaPremier League
April 8, 2023Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 ChelseaPremier League
October 8, 2022Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
May 7, 2022Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
December 19, 2021Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 ChelseaPremier League

Useful links

