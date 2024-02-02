Mykhailo Mudryk to Bayern Munich? German giants considered move for Chelsea struggler in January transfer window

Richard Mills
Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Mykhaylo MudrykBayern MunichTransfersChelseaBundesligaPremier League

Bayern Munich reportedly considered a move for struggling Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the January transfer window.

  • Bayern considered Mudryk move
  • Went for Granada's Zaragoza instead
  • Chelsea man struggling at Stamford Bridge

