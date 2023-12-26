Bournemouth vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Fulham in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday. The teams are separated by only a point and will be hoping to climb into the top-half of the table with a win.

Bournemouth lost 6-1 to Manchester City in November but have since gone six games without a defeat. They will be looking to make it four wins in a row with a good result against Fulham.

Fulham are heading into the game on the back of a 0-2 loss to Burnley and will be hoping to bounce back with a win. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and highlights will also be made available after the game on the platform and the clubs' official YouTube channels. Live updates from the match will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth faced setbacks in their thrilling encounter with Nottingham Forest, particularly with midfielder Lewis Cook exiting the match in the 29th minute due to a groin injury. He is uncertain for the Boxing Day clash.

Despite sustaining a significant head injury on Saturday, Adam Smith is expected to be available. However, a list of absentees persists, including Hamed Traore, Max Aarons, Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, and Emiliano Marcondes.

Further assessments are required for Milos Kerkez and Darren Randolph, introducing an element of uncertainty.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara; Christie, Scott; Kluivert, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Fulham team news

Raul Jimenez will be serving the final game of his three-match domestic ban this week.

Adama Traore and Tim Ream are not expected to return until the New Year's Eve clash against Arsenal.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 AFC Bournemouth 2 - 1 Fulham Premier League October 2022 Fulham 2 - 2 AFC Bournemouth Premier League April 2022 AFC Bournemouth 1 - 1 Fulham Championship December 2021 Fulham 1 - 1 AFC Bournemouth Championship April 2019 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 1 Fulham Premier League

