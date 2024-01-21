Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be aiming to move five points clear atop the Premier League standings when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

After extending their unbeaten league run to 14 games with a 4-2 home win against Newcastle United, the Reds overcame Arsenal in the FA Cup third round proper before gaining the edge in the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-finals against Fulham - winning the first leg tie 2-1.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are a mid-table side with a game in hand but 20 points off the top of the table following a 3-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Cherries bounced back with a 3-2 victory over QPR to confirm their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Defender Marcos Senesi is suspended after picking up his in the Spurs loss, with Chris Mepham to replace him for Liverpool's visit.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Adam Smith, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Fredericks and Darren Randolph make up for Bournemouth's injury woes, while Lloyd Kelly is a doubt due to a thigh problem.

Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are on international duty with Burkina Faso and Ghana respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Joe Rothwell and Hamed Traore have joined Southampton and Napoli respectively on loan deals.

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke is set to return after missing the FA Cup game against QPR.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Hill, Aarons Midfielders: Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Moore, Marcondes, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold became the Reds' latest injury victim in the cup game against Arsenal, in addition to all of Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip populating the infirmary.

Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah are with Japan and Egypt respectively, at the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively, with the latter having sustained a fresh injury during Thursday's game against Ghana.

While Dominik Szoboszlai is doubtful with a thigh problem, Conor Bradley could make his full Premier League debut at right-back.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Ramsay, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 1, 2023 AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool Carabao Cup August 19, 2023 Liverpool 3-1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League March 11, 2023 AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool Premier League August 27, 2022 Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League March 7, 2020 Liverpool 2-1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League

