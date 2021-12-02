All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.



Pop up goals are a fantastic invention. Jumpers for goalposts invoke a certain nostalgia but, nevertheless, are incapable of replicating the practical function of not having to run and reclaim the ball after every goal or, indeed, the feeling of hitting the back of a net with a shot.

These portable nets serve a function for anyone with a love of ‘the beautiful game’, from children, teenagers or adults having a quick, casual game of football in a park or back garden to those wishing to hone their skills with drills and precise targets.



There are several features one might look out for in a pop up goal of high quality: a durable net that doesn’t rip after a few well-struck efforts, a sturdy frame that keeps its shape, ease of portability through both lightness and compactness when folded, a design that is equally simple to set up and put away, and stability - possibly through the use of ground pegs.



Below are eight of market-leading pop up goals that tick all those boxes, and perhaps a little more, with some varying in size or possessing additional functions.

The Mitre Foldable Goal Set is incredibly convenient for those wishing to set up and stow away their pop up goals quickly and easily. Its unique design means the goals can be assembled and folded away within seconds. The goals fit neatly into an included carry bag and are light and easy to transport. The set also comes with ground pegs for increased stability when using the goals outside.

The large size is significantly bigger than the 121cm x 81cm x 81cm medium - something to take into consideration when choosing which to purchase. This goal set is an excellent, popular all-round option.



Get it from Mitre for £47.00 (Medium) or £57.00 (Large)

Another model designed with ease of assembly in mind, this 120cm x 90cm x 90cm Dimples Excel pop up goal is simple enough for even a child to set up on their own. The small size (when folded) and lightweight nature of the goal allows young children to carry and transport it themselves as well, and also makes it easy to fit in car boots alongside other sports equipment.



The net is made from a sturdy Dacron material, while fiberglass poles for the frame of the goal offer durability without the cumbersome weight of steel or other metals. Four stainless steel pegs are also included for increased stability, keeping the pop up goal secured in the face of strong winds or powerful shots.



Get it from Amazon for £34.99

If you are after a larger set of nets, the Happy Jump pop up goal certainly delivers in that department. At 200cm x 100cm x 100cm, this is significantly larger than the average pop up goal, but is still easy to set up.



This net also features reliably durable Dacron material for strength and thickness, and slightly thicker fiber poles - 8mm instead of the standard 6mm - which are protected by 400D Oxford fabric pole sleeves designed to withstand all weather conditions and protect the frame of the goal from the elements. An extra-thick bungee cord is used to connect the poles for increased rigidity.

Despite the size of this pop up goal, it remains lightweight and can be easily collapsed to a convenient size for portability - children and adults alike can carry it in its included 400D Oxford cloth water-resistant carry bag with ease.





Get it from Amazon for £38.99

The Wilton Bradley Goaline Pop Up Goal set is a set of two small pop up goals (120cm x 80cm x 80cm) that collapse easily into a handy 42cm x 42cm x 6cm size and fit into a zipped carry case for easy portability.

They couldn't be easier to set up, simply popping up (as the name suggests) when placed on the ground and are ready for immediate use, with optional securing pegs and poles for added stability.

The size of these pop up goals make them ideal for children, or they could be used as precision targets in a range of passing or finishing drills.





Get it from Amazon for £18.99

The Kickmaster Quick Up Goal and Target Shot pop up goal is a little different to the rest of the options on this list.



While it can be used as a smaller standard pop up goal (106cm x 76cm x 76cm), the real value of this net comes with its added target shot feature.



A sheet of polyester can be fitted across the goal with openings in the four corners and through the middle, making it the perfect choice for those looking to hone the precision of their finishing - particularly children, given the size of the net. Points are also attributed to each of the gaps, adding another element to your shooting drill.



Anchor pegs are included for security and stability, as well as a handy carry bag. The pop up goal is also, of course, sturdy and easy to set up.

Get it from Amazon for £19.95

The Amazon Basics Pop Up Goal Set is designed specifically with outdoor use in mind.

Each goal is fitted with three ground stakes that provide plenty of stability and security, as do the high-tensile, solid fiberglass poles that make up the frame. A reinforced 210D Oxford fabric and net provide durability over the long term and the whole 121cm x 85cm x 85cm structure is lightweight.



It is also very easy to set up and pack down, requiring a simple twist to allow the goal to instantly pop into shape and another twist to get them flat and ready to fit back in the included carry bag.

Get it from Amazon for £29.99

The Franklin Sports Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal is a high quality pop up goal that comes in multiple larger sizes, allowing you to select the most suitable frame for the space available to you and making it more suitable for teenagers or adults.



This pop up goal is weather-resistant and exceptionally durable, using a mixture of bungee-attached fiberglass poles and reinforced steel corners to provide stability without compromising ease of assembly, remaining simple to set up and fold away again.



Four heavy-duty, steel tie-down ground stakes are included for greater security in windy conditions or in the face of particularly powerful shots, as is a carry bag for portability.

Get it from Amazon for £44.99

The Forza Flash Pop Up Goals come as a pair and are available in three sizes - 2.5ft, 4ft and 6ft - providing plenty of choice and flexibility depending on the space you have available and the age of the people using them.



The high-quality fibreglass frame is lightweight and flexible, allowing for a ‘pop up’ set-up that only takes a matter of seconds, while also remaining extremely durable.



Not only is the netting made of a premium mesh, but a unique and particularly handy feature of this set of pop up goals is the fluorescent yellow colouring of the nets and reflective strips that make the goals extremely visible at night or in low lighting.



This pop up goal set is suitable for any kind of surface and includes plastic ground pegs for outdoor use as well as a carry bag for ease of portability.

Article continues below

Get it from Amazon for £23.99 (2.5ft) OR £37.99 (4ft) OR £48.99 (6ft)

Looking for more football gear?