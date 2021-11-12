All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing quite like trying to replicate your heroes in the back garden five minutes after the final whistle has blown. Almost everyone has that inner child in them who dreams of replicating that bicycle kick into the shrubbery or pulling off that last-gasp slide tackle into the hedgerows.

Also, it’s just as much fun to pick out the football – and as one of the game’s leading suppliers, there’s not many better in the business than Nike at delivering a slick finish of their own when it comes to having the right one to play with.

They’re not going to make you Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but from club-branded balls to display your loyalty to league-leaning replicas that can help make your park feel like the biggest stadium, here are 12 of the best Nike footballs you can buy.

Remember those rose-tinged days of youth, where it was almost criminal to not have a football shaded with eye-popping, chunky colours?

The Akka feels like a throwback in many a way to that era of larger-than-life palates; a mustard yellow ball, tinged with black flecks and a dash of red and blue, stitched with old-fashioned panels but cut with a slightly textured feel to help assist in control.

If you’re looking for a sturdy option to light up your life, they don't come any better.

Get it from Nike for £22.95

Fancy a bit of something bright? The Premier League Pitch has got you covered. Stitched with smooth, traditional pentagonal panels and hued in racing pink, it’s a fine choice for those winter evenings.

A bright spark easy to pick out in the twilight glow, complete with a high-contrast three-way symmetrical monochrome trim to give you the guarantee of at least one neatly intelligent final touch.

Get it from Nike for £14.99

Want to follow in the footsteps of the Special One? While Jose Mourinho’s tactical nous and penchant for animated technical area discourse are tough to replicate, the AS Roma Skills is a strong candidate for brushing up on some of the smaller details of your game.

It’s a Size 1 football, the smallest Nike sells – and with its club-colour finish of a two-tone gold stripe running through carmine, its clean, eye-catching simplicity is part of its charm.

Get it from Nike for £12.95

Busier on the surface but just as equally attractive in its funky design pattern, the Premier League Tunnel Vision Skills presents another Size 1 football perfect for practising those kick-ups in the yard.

Decked out in a crisp black and white palate topped with hyper crimson globes and a jaggy snake-esque pattern curled around the official competition crest, it looks – and feels – like pace incarnate.

Get it from Nike for £12.95

Three Lions on your shirt? It’s all about Three Lions on your ball these days – and with the England Prestige effort, you can show your appreciation for Gareth Southgate’s side as they continue to rise up the ranks of world football.

Their resurgence since the former Middlesbrough man took the helm half-a-decade ago has delivered their best results in decades – and in traditional white, red and midnight navy blue, this is sure to be a firm favourite on the road to Qatar 2022.

Get it from Nike for £17.47 (reduced from £22.95)

Sometimes, the old ways are the best – and the Airlock Street, with its retro palate and branding, goes some way to proving the old maxim.

Based on a traditionalistic cashmere white with six-split panels for one of the more unique designs in the Nike region, its licks of black and crimson – the latter in a particularly appealing box frame – should delight anyone looking to put their own hand of god on their younger sibling in goal.

Get it from Nike for £32.95

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are in the rear-view mirror – but the Qatar 2022 World Cup is only a year away. Want to get a head-start on soaking up the football fever sure to erupt across the planet?

This FFF Supporters ball, celebrating France’s reigning titleholders and newly-minted Nations League victors, is one of the busier designs in the Nike range, white with irregular splashes of blackened blue across its visage – but topped off with a tasty red update to the crest of Les Bleus.

Get it from Nike for £12.95

If sleekness is what you desire, regardless of national interest, then few can compare to the Netherlands Supporters ball – a gorgeously-buffed black number designed to celebrate the vocal fanbase of the Oranje.

Crafted with the same specifications as its FFF brethren, it oozes pure class; punctured only by a central stripe in Nike’s safety orange colour, it feels almost criminal to even take it off the mantlepiece and scuff it up.

Get it from Nike for £16.95

You don’t often think of palm tree fronds when the name FC Barcelona springs to mind – unless you feel that the Blaugrana have already mentally checked out this season and are on the beach.

Either way, this unorthodox Strike ball – a classic pentagon-panel piece in a shade of aquatic green, topped with black foliage and a dab of pink – is befitting the club’s heritage as great European entertainers, very much a football for the partygoer in all of us.

Get it from Nike for £19.97 (reduced from £24.95)

What’s better than a modern-day sporting icon? How about two? There’s a clutch of collaborative editions across the Nike range that marries the legacy of basketball superstar Michael Jordan with Paris Saint-Germain – think Space Jam, except Bugs Bunny is Neymar – and this might just be the best.

Presented in the traditional club colours of red and blue in a half-and-half finish, modulated with superb grooves – and topped off with the classic Jumpman logo in-between. Bliss.

Get it from Nike for £24.95

There may be no cross-sport blend yet to grace the Rojiblancos’ own iteration of the Strike football – but this one is just as smart as its French-orientated brethren, textured with the same intelligent groove work that helps this range stand out from the crowd.

Predominantly shaded in Atletico Madrid’s traditional two-tone white and red strip, this is a finish sure to even make Diego Simeone pump his fist in the air – not that such an act takes much for the energetic Argentine.

Get it from Nike for £24.95

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the Strike ball built for Anfield die-hards – it comes in two eye-catching varieties.

A traditional all-red number helps conjure a welcome dash of that home Liverpool atmosphere – but if anything, the reverse strip-inspired second option, decked out in fossil white and dark atomic teal, with a touch of bright crimson, is even more mouth-watering to behold. Jurgen Klopp loves something sharp and this definitely fits the bill.

Article continues below

Get it from Nike for £24.95

