The best artificial ground football boots you can buy in 2022

If 2022 has so far inspired you to snatch up a ball and get back on the pitch, or if you’re just looking to update your current boots, it's never a bad season for a new pair of football boots.

Yet with it increasingly tricky to get the right touch on real-turf surfaces in shifting weather, more and more places are turning to artificial ground - and that requires an entirely different kind of shoe to master the elements.

We’ve put together some of the best you can get on the market today, dependent on what you want out of your game.

The football boots included in this article

What are artificial ground (AG) boots?

Artificial ground boots, commonly referred to as AG, are footwear specifically designed to provide the strongest experience for players upon artificial grass surfaces, as opposed to real-life earth and turf.

Arguably one of the less common shoes to be found on the market, they tend to be constructed with short stud configurations, designed specifically to offer bouncy resistance against surfaces that may prove less forgiving than they look at first glance.

Given the high quality of surfaces typically nurtured in the professional game – no matter the weather – these are not always seen out in the wild, though with more and more clubs turning to artificial surfaces, they are starting to become more frequently spotted.

What surfaces can artificial ground boots be used on?

Specifically, artificial ground boots are built for use only upon artificial surfaces, though they will likely prove functional on different terrains such as firm or soft ground.

However, any player is unlikely to reap the full benefits on these surfaces given their specific construction, and it is therefore recommended that they are kept to exclusively artificial ground, if possible.

What is the difference between artificial ground boots and others?

There are several differences – some large, some subtle – between artificial ground boots and boots designed for different surfaces. Studded soles, for example, are no good on indoor courts, while you’ll need a different type of boot altogether to perform well on astro turf, though the latter does share some common ground.

Artificial ground boots too must be prepared to adapt to various kinds of surfaces within that bracket too, with 3G, 4G, 5G and 6G surfaces all in play and each requiring some small alteration in approach.

With that in mind, here are the best firm ground (FG) football boots that you can get right now.

Best overall boots: Adidas Predator Edge.1

The Predator range speaks for itself in terms of all-around command and control of the game - and this AG model really does help put you over the top, combining the best qualities offered by previous iterations resulting in an intelligent boot that truly delivers the goods.

A Zone Skin upper split into four unique panels helps craft a shoe that offers optimal power on and off the ball, with a two-piece PRIMEKNIT collar ensuring a snug, smooth feel. This brings together all the facets the modern player wants and demands - and does so with style.

Get them from Adidas for £180.00

Best boots for response: Nike Phantom GT2 Dynamic Fit Elite

A popular pick across multiple surfaces and still one of the leading lights on artificial ground, the Phantom GT2 presents a fresh take on one of Nike's best.

With raised, grippy textures etched across the top in order to help facilitate additional spin on your delivers, its off-centre lacing means that it will deliver maximum space for contact and allow for a satisfying strike action, making it perfect for the proven goalscorer to up their game.

Get them from Nike for £244.95

Best boots for control: Adidas Copa Sense.1

It's too easy to let the ball get away from you in the heat of the moment, but the Copa Sense.1 seeks to enhance your capabilities to maximum reflex, ensuring that you can keep control in any situation under pressure.

With foam Sensepods stored in the heel and a tight, well-crafted fit, this boot has been designed to almost function as a second skin, allowing the wearer to deliver a superb sense of game management with a natural touch.

Get them from Adidas for £180.00

Best boots for collectors: Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite KM

The Mercurial Superfly range is already a top-of-the-line collection to have from Nike - but if you really want to get a personal touch to make you the envy of the pitch, then this Kylian Mbappe-inspired pair will do the trick nicely, setting the France superstar's personal touch to a quality boot.

In indigo, silver and thistle, it calls to mind the streak of pace the Paris Saint-Germain attacker shows whenever he's tearing up teams, and its ultra-minimal Flyknit fabric will ensure that you won't be weighed down by any extra clutter as you play.

Get it from Nike for £259.95

Best boots for flexibility: Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Elite

Artificial turf does not always offer the adaptability you might find on a modern surface, which makes flexible boots something of a must - and the veteran Mercurial Vapor, typically known for its speed, will double up just as nicely for allowing you to stick or twist on the spot.

Its colour-blocked design helps to highlight just where you need to strike the ball to get the desired result, but it is the chevron stud pattern and Nike Aerotrak plate on the base that really helps players get the omnidirectional approach they'll need out of their shoe.

Get them from Nike for £224.95

Best budget boots: Umbro Speciali Eternal Team

The Speciali Eternal Team from Umbro is a handy reminder that there's no need to break the bank for a quality pair of boots.

Accented with vermillion and white over a traditional black leather body, additional memory foam helps mould it to your foot, while a removable sock liner allows you to further shape it to suit your needs.

Get them from Umbro for £50.00 (was £75.00)

Best lightweight boots: Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite

The need for speed is everywhere, and one way to help boost your pace is to have as little weight as possible holding you back. The Tiempo Legend 9 Elite goes a long way to ensuring that, thanks to an ultra-lightweight design, there won't be any drag in your play.

Its intelligent stud configuration allows for sharp starts and quick stops, but it is the minimal heft of the shoe that remains most impressive, particularly as it refuses to trade off power for its price. It's a low-profile beast, perfect for the attacking player who is ready to pounce.

Get them from Nike for £204.95

Best boots for acceleration: Adidas X Speedflow.1

The X Speedflow.1 will make sure you're off like a shot, designed to ensure that you've got the edge over whoever you're up against, no matter what the circumstances may be.

Article continues below

A Fluroskin upper and laced vacuum fit enhance the pace you'll pick up from a standing or running start, but it is the raised forefront that can help you master explosive take-off on a whim, setting the standard for the rest of your team-mates to follow on the pitch.

Get them from Adidas for £180.00

