This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
Champions League
team-logo
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT SPORTS
Anselm Noronha

Barcelona vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Champions LeagueBarcelonaParis Saint-GermainBarcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona hold the edge when they host PSG in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana defeated the French side 3-2 in the opening leg of the last eight at Parc des Princes last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 16, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Injury absentees Gavi and Alejandro Balde will be joined on the sidelines by Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto as the latter duo are suspended for the tie after picking up their milestone booking in the first leg.

At the same time, Joao Cancelo, Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski return to the squad following their domestic ban in the 1-0 win over Cadiz at the weekend, while Pedri could be united with youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal in the XI on Tuesday.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Araujo, Kounde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort
Midfielders:Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

PSG team news

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico will miss out through injuries, while Nordi Mukiele will be a doubt due to a head injury.

After serving his ban in the first leg, Achraf Hakimi should start at right-back, with Goncalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery also likely to make the XI.

As such, Marco Asensio would start on the bench alongside Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes.

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe will look to make their presence felt in attack.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
Defenders:Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
Midfielders:Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
Forwards:K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 10, 2024PSG 2-3 BarcelonaUEFA Champions League
March 10, 2021PSG 1-1 BarcelonaUEFA Champions League
February 16, 2021Barcelona 1-4 PSGUEFA Champions League
March 8, 2017Barcelona 6-1 PSGUEFA Champions League
February 14, 2017PSG 4-0 BarcelonaUEFA Champions League

Useful links

Advertisement