Ethan Mbappe: Make his mark at PSG or flee the nest? It's time for Kylian's little brother to start carving out his own career in the game

After making his first-team debut, the 17-year-old is ready to step out of the shadow of his Ballon d'Or-contending sibling

It's difficult to mention Ethan Mbappe without bringing up his older brother. Kylian, after all, is one of the best in the world, and will go down as an all-time great of the game. But Ethan can play, too. He may be nearly nine years his brother's junior, but he has plenty of talent in his own right.

Smaller in stature, and more of a technical midfielder, Ethan has spent time in numerous top European academies, made his PSG debut as a teenager, and seems poised for a move of his own this summer.

And although he has followed Kylian around in the early days of his tenure at the top level, there remains a prevailing sense that he is good enough to carve out his own path, and enjoy a career at the highest level. With Kylian about to leave for Real Madrid, Ethan finally has his chance.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at a player who can be so much more than just the little brother of a Ballon d'Or contender.