Barcelona sack Valverde, Quique Setien announced as new head coach

The Liga leaders have parted way with the 55-year-old, with the former Real Betis boss brought in to replace him

have announced the dismissal of head coach Ernesto Valverde, with Quique Setien taking charge of the Spanish champions on that deal that runs until 2022.

Barca made the decision to extend Valverde's deal for an additional season in February of last year, which preceded an embarrassing capitulation at the hands of just months later, having done similar against in the previous campaign.

And while the 55-year-old has delivered back-to-back Primera Division titles and currently has the Blaugrana sitting at the top of – albeit on goal difference – European disappointment is not the only black mark next to Valverde's name.

Article continues below

Indeed, a final loss to was not the expected result in Barca's final match of last season, while a recent Supercopa de Espana defeat against has only served to highlight the inconsistency of a team bursting with world-class talent.

Finally taking the decision to part ways with Basque boss on Monday, an official statement from Barca reads: Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his contract as manager of the first team. Thank you for everything, Ernesto. Best of luck in the future."

More to follow...