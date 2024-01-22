Australia vs Uzbekistan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Australia and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uzbekistan need at least a point against already-qualified Australia, in order to book their place in the round of 16 stage of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Although the Socceroos currently lead Group B following victories over India and Syria, the White Wolves can pip Graham Arnold's side to the top spot with a win in Tuesday's tie at Al-Janoub Stadium.

Srecko Katanec's side opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Syria before picking up a 3-0 win against India.

Australia vs Uzbekistan kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Australia and Uzbekistan will be played at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Tuesday, January 23, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Australia vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Having bagged goals in both the group games so far, Jackson Irvine is set to continue from the first whistle, while Mathew Ryan will be eyeing his third straight clean sheet and 32nd overall.

While Mitchell Duke led the line of attack against India and Syria, Kusini Yengi and Samuel Silvera may be given a look in on Tuesday.

Australia possible XI: Ryan; Jones, Souttar, Rowles, Bos; McGree, Metcalfe, Irvine; Boyle, Yengi, Silvera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Thomas, Gauci Defenders: Deng, Atkinson, Rowles, Bos, Behic, Souttar, Miller, Burgess, Jones Midfielders: Metcalfe, O'Neill, McGree, Baccus, Irvine, Yazbek Forwards: Boyle, Silvera, Fornaroli, Yengi, Tilio, Duke, Goodwin, Iredale

Uzbekistan team news

Goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov will look for another clean sheet, while Katanec is likely to continue with a four-man backline with Abdukodir Khusanov and Umar Eshmurodov as the two centre-backs.

Igor Sergeyev is likely to be joined by Bobur Abdikholikov upfront.

Uzbekistan possible XI: Yusupov; Alijonov, Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Sayfiev; Turgunboev, Shukurov, Erkinov, Masharipov; Abdikholikov, Sergeyev

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Nematov, Ergashev Defenders: Khamraliev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Abdurakhmatov Midfielders: Kholmatov, Shukurov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Masharipov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Turgunboev, Erkinov, Fayzullaev, Umarov Forwards: Abdikholikov, Sergeyev, Amonov

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Australia and Uzbekistan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 21, 2019 Australia 0-0 (4-2 pen.) Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup January 25, 2011 Uzbekistan 0-6 Australia AFC Asian Cup April 1, 2009 Australia 2-0 Uzbekistan AFC World Cup Qualifiers September 10, 2008 Uzbekistan 0-1 Australia AFC World Cup Qualifiers

