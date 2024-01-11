What is the Australia football national anthem? Lyrics & meaning of Socceroos' song

National anthems are a traditional feature of international football and GOAL takes a look at the one the Socceroos seek to draw inspiration from.

It is a time-honoured traditional at major international football matches to begin with a rendition of the national anthem.

Before the game begins and the adrenaline rush kicks in, the players remind everyone of the tradition, pride, and customs that come with representing one's own country.

Adored by many, observed by most, and hated by a few, the playing of the anthems is a lasting aspect of the international game.

Goal takes as a look at one of those tunes that is heard at the World Cup and AFC Asian Cup, Advance Australia Fair, used by Australia.

Australia national football team anthem

Australia sing "Advance Australia Fair" before kick-off, which replaced "God Save the Queen" in 1984.

The national anthem was originally published in 1878 by Scotland-born composer Peter Dodds McCormick.

Advance Australia Fair lyrics in full



Australians all let us rejoice, For we are one and free;

We've golden soil and wealth for toil, Our home is girt by sea;

Our land abounds in Nature's gifts, Of beauty rich and rare;

In history's page, let every stage Advance Australia fair!

In joyful strains then let us sing, "Advance Australia fair!"

Beneath our radiant southern Cross, We'll toil with hearts and hands;

To make this Commonwealth of ours, Renowned of all the lands;

For those who've come across the seas, We've boundless plains to share;

With courage let us all combine, To advance Australia fair.

In joyful strains then let us sing, "Advance Australia fair!"

Since the proclamation of the Australian colonies in 1788 "God save the Queen" had been Australia's national anthem. However, after the declaration of the Commonwealth of Australia in 1901, many Australians thought it was necessary to have their own national song. After all, the fledgling country yearned for its own "Australian culture."

Finding the proper anthem took almost 80 years. In 1977, in a countrywide public opinion plebiscite to choose a national tune, "Advance Australia Fair" won out over three other contenders, including “Waltzing Matilda.”

On 19th April 1984, Advance Australia Fair was announced to be the official national anthem of Australia. A few words and phrases from the original song Advance Australia Fair were changed to meet with political correctness, and make it the anthem of all people.

For example, the first line, changed from "Australia’s sons, let us rejoice" to "Australians all let us rejoice" in the official version. In 2021, the second line was changed from "For we are young and free" to "For we are one and free" to recognise the legacy of Indigenous Australians.

What does ‘Advance Australia Fair’ mean?

The song celebrates Australia's beauty and fortitude, even referring to European settlers as "those who've come across the seas". "Advance Australia Fair" is a sentiment that praises the nation's accomplishments while also calling for further progression. It contains references to Australia's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage throughout.

The lyrics include phrases like "golden soil" to depict the country's fertile land, "boundless plains" to represent its wide vistas, and "girt by sea" to symbolise its geographical isolation. These descriptions instill pride in Australia's uniqueness and precious natural heritage.

The precise definition of the word "fair", however, has proven contentious. Supporters of the original lyrics believe that it simply means beautiful, whilst critics argue that it has indisputable ties to being white, which has traditionally been associated with being beautiful.

In modern setting, the term "fair" refers to justice and equal opportunity, which many people think is in response to the discrimination towards the Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander people.

