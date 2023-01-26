Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo

Where to watch the Saudi Super Cup game between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League but will be hoping to score his first goal for his new club when they take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final on Thursday.

The former Manchester United star turned out for Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain before his Al-Nassr debut and had scored a goal in the game that also featured Lionel Messi. However, the Portuguese star then fired blanks in his first appearance for the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are separated by just two points in the league and have only lost one league game so far this season. The Super Cup semi-final fixture promises to be a hotly contested affair between two top teams who qualified for the four-team tournament due to being runners-up and the third-placed team in last season's Saudi League.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Date: January 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00pm GMT / 1:00pm ET / 11:30pm IST Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

Where to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on TV & live stream online

The game is not being broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom or the United States.

However, international fans can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Super Cup games are broadcast by Saudi Sports Company (SSC), while Sportitalia in Italy and Sport TV in Portugal have the rights in those countries.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid UK N/A Shahid India N/A Shahid

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Ospina, Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer, Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second consecutive start for Al-Nassr when they take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup.

Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out of action with an elbow injury and Amin Bukhari will continue to replace him in between the sticks.

Possible Al-Nassr starting lineup: Bukhari; Lajami, Gonzalez, Al-Amri; Masharipov, S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Abdullah, Saleh, Osama, Grohe Defenders Alolayan, Sharahalli, Hegazy, Hawasawi, Sultan, Ziyad, Hamdan, Bamsaud, Zakaria Midfielders Henrique, Hamed, Romarinho, Coronado, Camara, Hassan, Sahafi, Forwards Hamdallah, Al-Aryani, Al-Saiari,

Suwailem Al-Menhali remains a doubt for Al-Ittihad's fixture against Al-Nassr. The team has no injury concerns otherwise.

Possible Al-Ittihad starting lineup: Grohe; Alolayan, Sharahalli, Hegazy, Hawasawi; Henrique, Hamed; Camara, Coronado, Romarinho; Hamdallah.