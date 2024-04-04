Korbin Albert, Megan Rapinoe and the social media mess that threatens to overshadow the USWNT's Olympic preparations

The U.S. is navigating a controversy right as the race for Olympic spots is beginning to really heat up

The U.S. women's national team is navigating a crisis in real-time. No one headed into this camp for the SheBelieves Cup expecting something like this to take over the news cycle. It was supposed to be about Olympic preparation, the fight for roster spots, tactical tweaks and triumphant returns. Instead, the focus is entirely on Korbin Albert, her social media statements and a level of trust that may just be impossible to earn back.

This is a disaster, to say the least, and fixing it won't be easy.

Prior to her anti-LGBTQ social media comments last week, Albert looked like a lock for the Olympic roster. Now, her status is totally unclear. Her place on the USWNT on, and more importantly off the field, will require a whole lot of hard work on her end to secure.

As the USWNT heads into Saturday's meeting with Japan, all eyes are on Albert, whether she plays or not. She's still in the squad, but when you have the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Becky Sauerbrunn condemning your actions, you're going to be on the outside looking in.

Throughout its history, the USWNT has become famous for taking stands: for themselves, for the game, for millions of people all over the world. Albert's comments were in direct opposition of that. Now, all involved need to find a way forward, if there is one.