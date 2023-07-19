Our expert guides you through the best Women’s World Cup betting sites to use when betting on the tournament with the top UK bookmakers.

Fans everywhere will be wanting to place their Women’s World Cup bets as soon as possible, however, with the vast amount of sites out there, it can be hard to tell which bookmakers are the best to bet with.

We’ve gone through and picked out the best Women’s World Cup betting sites to use for all of your bets on the tournament this summer, offering expert analysis on each.

The Best Women’s World Cup Betting Sites

Top 5 Women’s World Cup Betting Sites

bet365

bet365 are allowing new players to claim £30 in free bets off of just a £10 stake when using code ‘365GOAL’, with you free to use these when betting on the Women's World Cup.

It must be said that using this bonus code will not alter the welcome bonus, with you being able to claim your £30 free bet credits either way.

bet365’s football markets are always excellent and this is no different for the Women’s World Cup.

Users will be able to bet on all of the usual selections like match results, goals and corners over/unders, as well as other markets.

You’ll also be able to place your bet builders simply and easily, with this feature allowing you to stake on markets such as player shots, passes, tackle and even offsides.

Betfred

Betfred’s welcome offer allows players to claim £40 in bonuses off of just a £10 stake, with £30 of this coming as free bets, with the remaining £10 being issued as a casino bonus.

Users are offered a wide range of markets when betting on the Women’s World Cup, with competitive prices offered on all markets ranging from corners, booking and results to goals and shots on target.

Their football promotions are also particularly excellent and can be used for your WWC bets, with these allowing you to get double or triple your odds of ‘First Scorer’ bet if the player you’ve bet on goes on to score more than one goal.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet are providing new users with one of the best welcome offers around, letting players get £30 in free bets off of just a 5p qualifying bet.

This beat all other bookmakers in terms of welcome offers, as these usually require you to bet £5 or more.

Sky Bet also has some of the best football betting markets for players when betting on the Women’s World Cup.

Their regular markets like match results, goals and booking all boast extremely competitive odds.

They also provide a unique ‘RequestABet’ promotion that allows players to ask for odds on special selections they themselves have thought up.

William Hill

William Hill’s welcome offer is really strong, as it allows new users to claim £40 in free bets off of a £10 stake.

This is one of the highest free bet amounts returned out there, with most bookmakers only allowing you to claim up to £30, whilst you’re only able to claim this offer via their app.

William Hill will also provide an excellent selection of betting markets for the Women’s World Cup.

Players will be able to bet on almost everything matches have to offer such as results, goals and corners, to player props such as shots, passes and tackles.

They also have an excellent selection of football promotions, with these letting you claim odds boosts or insurance on accumulators/bet builders.

Unibet

Unibet allows new players to get the stake from their first bet back up to £40 if the bet loses.

This means players can get some insurance on their first bet, knowing that even if it doesn't win, they can claim their stake back as a free bet.

They also boast some impressive football markets, with Unibet particularly standing out thanks to their extremely competitive odds.

Their markets for the Women’s World Cup matches are very strong, allowing players to bet on match results, bookings, goals, corners and much more.

They also allow you to bet on several player props such as player shots, shots on target, assists and tackles.

They also provide a bet builder boost every single day for players, and with so many matches occurring all the time across a Women’s World Cup, there's no excuse not to use Unibet for your WWC bets.

What makes a top Women’s World Cup betting site?

There are a number of factors that all of the best Women’s World Cup betting sites should possess, ranging from a strong sign-up offer and a range of markets to live streaming.

We’ve singled out all the factors that all the best Women’s World Cup betting sites possess, as well as what to look out for when deciding what site to use for your bets.

Sign-Up Offer

All of the best Women’s World Cup betting sites will boast a sign-up offer that’s both generous and easy to claim.

These will almost always provide you with free bets that you can use when betting on their Women’s World Cup markets, allowing you to bet without the risk of losing your own funds.

The best sign up offers will provide players with a large amount of bonuses off of a reasonable initial stake.

This means you can get the best value for your money and receive a strong amount of free bets to wager with when betting on the Women’s World Cup.

Range of Markets

The range of markets offered is very important, with the top WWC bookmakers allowing you to bet on a huge selection of markets for each game.

The best WWC sites will offer odds for a huge range of outcomes, ranging from full time results and goals to corners and cards, as well as the likes of shots, shots on target, passes and tackles.

This allows players a lot more freedom when placing their bets, with Betfred and bet365 providing some of the best range of markets around for your Women’s World Cup bets.

In-Play Betting

In-play betting is a huge part of online betting, with the top WWC sportsbooks allowing you to bet on a wide range of in-play markets, as well as offering in-play only betting options.

Odds and markets should be updated as quickly as possible so that players can have speedy access to the most up-to-date odds and markets.

Sky Bet and Unibet are some of the best bookmakers out there for in-play betting due to how quickly their odds are updated, as well as the markets they allow you to bet on.

Live Streaming

The best Women’s World Cup betting sites will provide you with a range of live-streaming options so you can see exactly what is going on in each game, allowing you to keep track of the game and your bets as easily as possible.

All of the top sites will allow you to watch by just having a funded account, however, some will require you to have a bet on the game you want to watch in order to tune in.

bet365 and Sky Bet are particularly excellent for live streaming and represent the best options for this.

Payment Methods

Players want to be able to manage their funds via a variety of options and do so extremely quickly, with the best WWC sites offering a huge range of methods for all users.

The fewer payment options that are offered, the more limited the player becomes when it comes to depositing and withdrawing their funds.

The process also needs to be very quick and easy to find, with the best sites allowing you to access their payment sections within seconds.

How to sign up for a Women’s World Cup betting site

It has never been easier to sign up with a Women’s World Cup betting site as the process for this is simple to understand, with these being the steps you need to follow in order to do so:

Head to your Women’s World Cup betting site or app Begin the account creation process Enter your personal details such as email, phone number and address Enter your promo/bonus code if required Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit Place the specified qualifying bet needed by your bookmaker to claim their welcome offer You will then receive your bonuses/free bet, once the initial bet is settled or immediately after it has been placed Any bonuses cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after a certain amount of time

Best Women’s World Cup betting sites FAQs

Can I bet on the Women's World Cup?

Loads of different betting sites already have markets available for the Women’s World Cup, with more coming every single day as we get closer to the tournament.

You can bet on everything from the winner of the whole tournament to creating bet builders for single games, as well as cross-match accumulators.

What are the best Women’s World Cup betting apps?

All the best betting apps will allow you to bet on the upcoming Women’s World Cup, with the best out there being the likes of bet365 and William Hill.

Which is the most trusted Women’s World Cup betting site?

All the betting sites listed in this piece are extremely safe to use and can be trusted with your sensitive information and personal details.

All operate within UK standards and are subject to UK Law, meaning they cannot act inappropriately with your data.

When is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

The Women’s World Cup takes place between July 20th and August 20th. The first match sees New Zealand taking on Norway, while England’s first match is against Haiti on July 22nd.

Where is the Women's World Cup being held?

The Women’s World Cup is being held in both Australia and New Zealand, with the 2023 edition of the tournament being the first time the competition has been hosted by multiple nations.