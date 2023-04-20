William Hill Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide April 2023

Our betting expert brings you his comprehensive William Hill review, as we analyse all their sportsbook has to offer for both desktop and mobile.

Introduction to William Hill

William Hill are one of the UK’s best betting sites and have been for some time given how well they perform in a number of key areas.

They've been one of the biggest and most popular betting brands in the UK for years, with their sportsbook itself proving to be strong when compared to competitors such as bet365 and Sky Bet.

In this review, we'll be going over all that their sportsbook has to offer, analysing the likes of their sports markets, sign-up offer, existing customer offers and customer service, as well as a plethora of other areas.

William Hill Sign Up Offer

Learn more about the William Hill Bonus Code

Already got a William Hill account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

William Hill’s sign up offer is one of the best out there among sports betting sites. All of the deposit amount, free bet credits returned and minimum qualifying odds are very strong in comparison to fellow bookmkaers, with the offer being one of the easiest to claim and provides great value.

However, William Hill are unique as they offer different sign up bonuses depending on whether you register on the app or via desktop.

The William Hill mobile sign-up offer consists of £40 free bets returned off of a £10 qualifying stake placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5).

This can be done by signing up via their app using the promo code ‘P40’. Be sure to enter this when registering or you won't be able to claim the free bet credits.

The £40 free bet credits come in the form for 4 x £10. This allows you to use your four £10 free bets on any markets you wish, with these expiring after 30 days.

In comparison, their desktop sign-up offer allows you to claim £30 in free bets from a £10 stake with code 'R30', an offer that isn't as strong as their mobile offer, however it's still impressive nonetheless.

William Hill Sports Markets

If you're looking to bet on football with William Hill, you will not be disappointed. They've a wide selection of markets covering a huge range of games all over the world, making sure you're covered no matter what you want to bet on.

They provide enhanced odds on many of the biggest football games out there as well as some more niche markets.

They cover all of the usual markets such as full-time result, goalscorers, cards and corners, whilst also allowing you to bet on more niche markets such as total match shots, player shots and tackles, allowing all users to bet on any aspect of the game they want to.

This, combined with their new and unique player vs player match betting, makes their market selection one of the best out there.

This marks a new and entertaining way to bet on football, allowing users to choose their own in-match battles and claim their winnings from there.

Some of William Hill’s available selections might not be as strong as some others out there, with many online bookmakers offering things such as player passes, goal kicks and throw-ins.

They also offer an excellent range of markets for sports other than football, with this ranging from the likes of American football and basketball to Baseball, Ice Hockey and Lacrosse.

With a handy A-Z section on the left hand side of both their website and app providing easy and quick access to all their sports markets, users can always find what they are looking for.

On each sport page you will be able to find the upcoming games alongside a ‘Your Odds’ section where you will be presented with a great selection of markets that you may want to bet on.

Beyond this, is their incredible selection of offers on horse racing, with their easy-to-use menu allowing you to find all the special offers William Hill have to offer.

Offering extra places, enhanced odds and top price guarantees, William Hill oftentimes have better odds than many other online sports betting sites out there, especially for horses. They also employ a user-friendly key system to let you know exactly what races they have these incredible odds on.

William Hill has an excellent market selection for all their users, no matter what you may want to bet on. From football to US sports, or even betting on who the next Prime Minister will be, William Hill has it all.

This alongside incredible horse racing markets providing great odds, and their extra places, enhanced odds or top price guarantees, there is something for everyone with William Hill.

William Hill Existing Customer Offers

William Hill also boast a range of offers that both new and current users will be able to claim and take advantage of, ranging from insurance on your accumulator bets to promos that allow you to claim loads in free bets.

Acca Insurance

William Hill set themselves apart from a lot of other online sports betting sites by giving you the opportunity to insure you accumlators. This means that, if one leg lets you down, you'll receive your money back as a free bet up to a certain amount

All you have to do is:

Build an acca with 5+ legs with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2)

Choose the ‘Acca Insurance’ from their free bets and boosts section in your betslip

If one leg lets you down you will receive your stake back as free bet up to a max of £20

Acca Boost

This offer allows you to boost your winnings on any acca you place, as long as the accumulator has 3+ legs, with you being able to bet a maximum of £20 on this.

This offer can be used on any pre-match or in-play sports betting markets except for horse and greyhound racing.

The boost itself is calculated as a percentage of your total winnings, however if you cash out this will not apply, nor does it apply if you used any free bets on this bet.

Bet Builder Insurance

William Hill, similarly to their ‘Acca Insurance’ offer, gives users the chance to get their stake back as free bet, if one leg of your single-game bet builder lets you down.

Available on all football markets, simply create a 5+ legs bet builder with minimum odds of 3/1 (4.0), and if one leg doesn't win your stake will be refunded as a free bet up to £20 max.

Bet Builder Boost

You can now also get a boost on a single game bet builder of over three selections see your winnings boosted, with no minimal odds, with a maximum stake of £20.

This can be claimed from your betslip, and allows you to boost your winnings on any single-game football bet builder with three to six legs, with the winnings being boosted by up to £20.

With all single game football markets able to be included in here, and the offer being available on both their website and app, any user can claim and benefit from this odds boost offer.

Scratch of the Day

You can have the chance of winning anything from free bets, to odds enhancement and much more with Scratch of the Day.

Simply go on their app or website and claim their ‘Scratch of the Day’ bonus, then scratch off all six of the displayed boxes. If three match you can claim whatever offer is shown in these.

You can do this once a day, taking mere seconds to see if you can win, and with it being free to play, there's every reason to get involved.

Free or 4

William Hill's 'Free of 4' promo allows players to win up to £200 in free bets by guessing six games that you think will see exactly three or four goals scored.

If you predict, six games correctly you'll win £200 in free bets, whilst five and four correct guesses will score you a £5 free bet and £1 free bet respectively.

William Hill Free Bets

William Hill, alongside all of the excellent promotions they offer listed above, provide their users with a wide and varied range of free bet offers.

These can be offered as a free to claim, meaning these bet credits will be placed into your account for you to use on the specified event.

Some require qualifying stake such as ,place a £5 bet builder and receive a free £5 to use on the corresponding market', be this football or another sport.

Users will be notified of these either on site and app or via William Hill text messages, ensuring you never miss out on some of their free bets offers and promotions.

All of these great bonuses can be claimed on either their sports betting site or app, so users can take full advantage of them and utilise them as and where they want to.

William Hill In Play Betting and Live Streaming

William Hill have shown over the years that they're one of the best online bookies for in-play betting and live streaming.

They allow you to go onto their sportsbook and place an in-play bet while the event is going on on a huge range of games, with their in-play markets also extremely varied.

Be it betting on a horse as it hurdles the first jump of a race, or betting on a player to be booked after a couple poor tackles, you'll be able to bet on this in-play with William Hill.

William Hill makes sure users are able to access and bet on all in-play events thanks to their dedicated in-play betting menu.

Alongside this, they also boast some impressive live streaming options, allowing you tune in to a range of football matches from across the world, as well as a number of other sports.

The live streams themselves are good quality and very fast, with the streams only a matter of seconds behind the actual game.

William Hill Desktop and App Interface

William Hill boasts a strong online betting site and app, with fluent and quick loading menus and easily readable and detectable odds for most markets, it certainly provides a strong overall user experience.

Both their site and app are quick and easy to use, with any selected odds immediately entered into your betslip. This, alongside quickly being able to locate in0play and popular markets like football and horse racing, makes the user experience an enjoyable one.

They offer a dedicated A-Z section so all sports markets are easily accessible, and dedicated bonuses and offer pages so you can see exactly what promotions are available,

Their homepage also provides a good overview of the day's major events and any timely free bet offers they have available, allowing users to quickly see and find the best markets and offers for them.

The website and app suffers slightly from overcrowding, as it can appear slightly cluttered and difficult to navigate for both the site and app.

These things are certainly not the end of the world, and after having used their app and site a few times, most users will become accustomed to this and find them easy and quick to use.

William Hill have been one of the most prominent online sportsbooks for many years now, and this is reflected in their site and app. They're both strong for the most part, providing an overall good user experience thanks to their ease of navigation and dedicated menus and tabs.

William Hill Security

William Hill is regulated by both the Gibraltar Gambling Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. This means that they are legally obliged to conduct all their operations in a fair and open way, and that they are regulated heavily under UK law.

This also means they cannot infringe upon consumer rights and will protect all details, sensitive information and data of their users under threat of prosecution by UK law. This means you can rest assured that William Hill will protect your information after signing up with them.

On top of this, they are affiliated with IBAS (Independent Betting Adjudication Service), a betting dispute organisation, that means you can take any bets you believe have been unfairly settled to the IBAS and have them reviewed by an independent commission.

William Hill are a licenced and regulated betting company, meaning all users can rest easy knowing that they'll be provided with the the utmost security when betting with them.

William Hill Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing funds with William Hill online is simple, quick and easy, with dedicated pages on both their site and app, located in the top right, meaning you're never too far away from your funds.

You can deposit with the same payment methods across both their online and mobile betting sites with the app, with these methods listed down below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing time Minimum withdrawal Processing time Debit Cards None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working days Credit Cards None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working days Pre-paid Cards None £10 Immediate £10 3-5 Working Days PayPal (E-wallets) None £10 Immediate £10 1 Working Day Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days Fast Bank Transfer None £10 1-5 Working Days £10 3-5 Working Days

William Hill Customer Service

Operator William Hill Phone Number 0800 085 6296 Email customerhelp@williamhill.co.uk Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Both William Hill's site and app have dedicated 'help' menus, with these being easily located in the top right corner of the page or at the bottom of the menu tab in their app.

Here you will find an array of separate menus, with you simply needing to choose the one that describes the issues you are having. These contain FAQs that can provide you with answers to a number of questions you may have.

If you still can’t find the solution to the questions you have, you can access William Hill’s 24/7 live chat function. This is located within the help tab, and provides you with an interface where you can ask specific questions to one of their customer service team.

Beyond this, you can always access their telephone helpline, simply search ‘William Hill helpline’ in the search bar and you will be directed to a number you can call.

William Hill is committed to providing an excellent level of customer service to its users, and as such, you will always be able to find the help you need when required.

William Hill Review

Overall, William Hill prove to be a very strong bookmaker across the board, with their sign-up offer, existing customer offers and market selection all top-tier.

From their great variety of offers and promotions that enable users to get the most from their bets, as well as fun and engaging free to play games, there is something for everyone with William Hill.

They offer an incredible amount of markets to play on, ranging from football and tennis to TV and politics, with bonuses and promotions on horse racing that rivals other online betting sites such as Paddy Power.

Football wise they have all the biggest games and markets that would tempt any user, with the ability to bet in-play and live stream matches to boot.

Small issues can be taken with William Hill in some areas, their football markets sometimes don't provide as wide of a selection as other online bookmakers do, whilst their website and app can sometimes come across as a touch cluttered and difficult to read.

However this is all overshadowed by their exemplary performance in many other areas, with fault being fairly difficult to find overall.