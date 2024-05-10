What is Correct Score Betting: Complete Guide to Understanding Correct Score bets in 2024

Introduction to Correct Score Betting

Correct score betting, as the name suggests, involves predicting the exact score of a sports event at its conclusion.

The potential of correct scores in betting is immense. It offers higher odds than many other types of betting, due to the complexity and difficult nature of accurately predicting the final score.

This means that successful correct score bets can yield sizeable returns. But it's not just about the potential winnings.

It's a game of skill, knowledge, and a bit of luck, making it a compelling option for sports fans and bettors alike.

Different Types of Correct Score Betting

Correct Score

This is the basic type as described above, where the player must have correctly predicted the score after the final in order to win.

Minute Correct Score Betting

Some betting sites will allow players to bet on what the correct score will be after a certain set of minutes in the game.

This most commonly includes markets such as

Correct Score After 10:00

Correct Score After 15:00

Correct Score After 20:00

Correct Score After 30:00

Correct Score At Half-Time

Correct Score After 60:00

Correct Score After 75:00

For players to win they merely have to have accurately predicted what the score will be the moment the in-game ticker hits their chosen time period.

For instance, a bet on ‘Arsenal vs Tottenham to be 2-2 at 60:00’.

The score must be exactly 2-2 when the in-game clock hits 60:00. If it is not then the bet will be lost.

But say the score is 2-1, to Tottenham, and Declan Rice scores a goal at 59:58. The bet would then win because the scoreline at 60:00 is 2-2. If he scored at 60:02 the bet would be a loser.

Incorrect Score Betting

Incorrect score betting is an extremely new market and is only offered by a few select bookmakers right now.

Where the player chooses a score, and will win the bet if the game finishes on any other score, other than the one chosen.

So, if a punter picked Real Madrid to beat Bayern Munich 1-0 as an incorrect score bet.

If the game finishes 1-0 to Real then they will lose, however if the game finishes with virtually any other score the bet will count as a winner.

Winning Tips for Football Correct Score Betting

Football correct score betting can be a thrilling challenge. To increase your chances of success, consider the following strategies:

Research: Prior to placing a bet, delve into the statistics. Understand team performances, player forms, and head-to-head records. This data could provide insight into potential scores.

Avoid Extreme Scores: While it's possible for a football match to end with a high score, it's less likely. Betting on moderate outcomes such as 1-1, 2-0, or 2-1 is more prudent.

While it's possible for a football match to end with a high score, it's less likely. Betting on moderate outcomes such as 1-1, 2-0, or 2-1 is more prudent. Playing Style: Some teams play a defensive game, leading to fewer goals, while others are more offensive, potentially resulting in higher scores. Factor in these styles when predicting.

Some teams play a defensive game, leading to fewer goals, while others are more offensive, potentially resulting in higher scores. Factor in these styles when predicting. Absent Players: If key players are injured or suspended, it could significantly affect the match score.

If key players are injured or suspended, it could significantly affect the match score. Match Significance: A match's importance can influence how a team plays. For instance, teams may adopt a cautious approach in high-stakes games, which could lead to lower scores.

A match's importance can influence how a team plays. For instance, teams may adopt a cautious approach in high-stakes games, which could lead to lower scores. Weather: Weather conditions can impact a match's outcome. Bad weather often results in lower scores as it makes playing conditions difficult.

Remember, while these strategies can improve your betting success, there's always an element of unpredictability in football.

The Best Betting Sites for Correct Score Betting

bet365

bet365 are a true favourite of all UK punters and experts alike, and they do not disappoint when it comes to correct score betting, as their innovative interface makes this easier than ever.

For virtually all of their football matches on offer, bet365 have an interactive correct score function, where players can add or subtract the scores from either side.

This can allow them to craft their own unique scores and get tailored odds. Outrageous score lines can be predicted if players so wish, as they are not limited as to what they want to forecast.

Many other betting sites pigeonhole their player in, only allowing them to go so far with their correct scores but not bet365, any scoreline is available to them, and this sets them apart from the rest.

Betfred

Betfred brings their players a fairly decent set of correct score options, but what is most impressive is the odds that come attached to these.

The range they offer is also impressive, sometimes going as high as 6 goals for one side, which of course would come with some massive odds attached to them.

BetVictor

BetVictor have impressed us when it comes to the correct score markets, primarily due to the host of games that they actually offer this market for.

Many betting sites just localise this to the biggest leagues and tournaments, whereas BetVictor offers it for tonnes of their football matches.

This makes them an excellent option for players, safe in the knowledge they can put a correct score bet on whatever match they may wish.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports arrived on our rankings thanks to their handy interface concerning correct score betting also.

Instead of just offering a list with all the potential scores, up to a limit, BoyleSports utilise a drop-down menu letting players attribute scores to the two teams, receiving customised odds.

This again serves to simplify the process for players, instead of them having to search through a list full of numbers in order to find the score they are looking for.

Parimatch

Parimatch arrives on our list thanks to the insane amount of variety they offer in the correct score markets.

The base market is well represented, but then players can also bet on the ‘incorrect score’ market, or correct scores at the 15:00, 30:00, 45:00 and 60:00 minute mark if they so wish.

Many other betting sites do have this but none offer as many variations as Parimatch as this has seriously impressed us, even if the odds take a slight knock because of this.

Correct Score Betting FAQs

What is the correct score betting market?

The correct score betting market is simply where punters attempt to accurately predict the score of a game.

They can choose whatever score they wish and get specifically tailored odds, adding another potentially profitable dimension to their football betting.

Does correct score betting apply to extra time?

No, correct score betting only applies to the standard two halves of football.

Some bookmakers may offer a correct score market after extra time but this will be specified.

What does 1st half correct score mean?

Half-time correct score betting simply means that punters have to accurately predict the score at the half-time mark instead of the full time mark.

What is the best correct score bet?

There is no real best correct score bet, as football is an unpredictable game and anything can happen.

This being said it is wise not to get too outlandish with the correct score bets and 2-1 as the most common score in football is a good option.