What is Corner Betting: Ultimate Guide to Understanding How to Bet on Corners

Corner betting, as the name suggests, is a form of wagering that revolves around the corner kicks in a football match.

It's a unique aspect of sports betting that has gained popularity over the years due to its unpredictable nature, the significant role it plays in matches, and the fact it can be wagered upon as a single or included in a bet builder to help boost the odds.

For anyone looking to diversify their sports betting portfolio, understanding corner betting could be a game-changer.

An Introduction to Corner Betting

Unlike traditional forms of betting that focus on predicting the outcome of a match or the number of goals scored, corner betting brings the spotlight on the number of corner kicks during a game.

It's an exciting aspect that keeps bettors on their toes as they can occur at virtually any moment during the match, regardless of which team is dominating the game.

In essence, users place wagers on the total corners throughout the game, whether for one or both teams combined.

Corner betting is not just about luck, but it also requires a deep understanding of the teams' styles of play. Teams known for their attacking style, for instance, are more likely to win corners, increasing the stakes in the corner-betting market.

Exploring the Types of Corner Betting

Corner betting is diverse, with a wide range of options that give punters the flexibility to diversify their betting.

Here are some common types of corner betting:

Total Corners: Players predict the total number of corners in a match. This is presented as an over/under bet, where bettors estimate whether the corners will be over or under a given number, called a line.

Understanding these corner betting types can help bettors make informed decisions around what they are playing on, with these being the main types offered by most bookmakers in the UK.

Best Strategies for Corner Betting

Corner betting in football isn't just about luck. It involves a well-thought-out strategy that can increase your chances of winning significantly. Here are some tactics to consider when developing your corner betting strategy:

Understand the Teams: Knowing each team's playstyle is crucial. Teams that regularly attack are likely to win more corners. Therefore, studying team tactics can give bettors an edge. Consider the Weather: Weather conditions often influence the number of corners in a match. Wet or windy weather can lead to more corners as players struggle to control the ball. Analyse Form: Look at the corner statistics of previous games. This can provide valuable insights into patterns and tendencies. Use Data: Use statistics websites to get a thorough understanding of corner patterns, there are tonnes of free ones out there. This data can be a game-changer in corner betting. Match Stakes: High-stake matches often result in more corners as teams play more aggressively.

Remember, a good corner betting strategy is about understanding the game, the teams, and the various factors that can affect the number of corners in a match.

The Importance of Corner Betting in Football

Corner betting holds a significant position in the football betting world. Its main attraction is the fresh perspective it offers, making every attacking move crucial and every game moment captivating.

For example, a study reveals that Premier League games average nearly 10 corners per match, highlighting the frequency of these opportunities. Additionally, corner betting allows bettors to exploit their knowledge of teams' tactics.

A team like Manchester City, known for their attacking style, often record a high corner count, opening up a wealth of betting opportunities.

It also offers an alternative to the more traditional types of football betting. Say there is a game between two high-flying sides, and one simply cannot pick a winner.

Corner betting means sometimes users might not have to pick, instead turning to this aspect of the game, whilst still allowing players to wager on the match with confidence.

Best Betting Sites for Corner Betting

Betfred

Betfred has impressed us massively with their corner betting offerings, from the odds, range and interface they provide they have their players covered.

All of the markets mentioned above are covered, something that cannot be said for all other bookmakers, and the prices are extremely competitive when compared with the likes of bet365 and Ladbrokes.

However, the ease with which Betfred facilitates corner betting is second to none, with a dedicated tab within each football match, giving players access to all of their varied corner betting markets.

This makes it easier than ever for players to get involved with this style of betting, and this continues into their in-play betting markets, making sure players can always place a corner bet should they wish.

bet365

Similarly, bet365 brings their players an excellent set of corner betting markets and odds, but the stand-out feature of their betting site is the live updates they provide.

Before all of this however, bet365 have priced up virtually every corner betting line players could hope for, from the small to the outrageous, players should always be able to find the number of corners they wish to bet on, be this match total or team-based.

If players are unable to watch the match, due to the 15:00 blackout or any other reason, fear not, bet365 live stats will keep you up to date with all the ongoings, with corners prominently displayed here also.

They even offer bettors the chance to get notifications about their bet as the match progresses live. This is excellent for corner betting as it can almost allow punters to watch their bets unfold, even if they are unable to watch the game.

SBK

SBK are an app-only betting site, but they make their name courtesy of having some of the best football odds in the UK right now.

Of course, this extends to their corner betting markets, and who doesn’t want the best odds possible?

Whilst their range is slightly smaller than some other betting sites, having the most valuable prices more than makes up for this, with them often surpassing the likes of bet365, Coral and even Betfred.

BetVictor

BetVictor focus on corner betting is not lost on us and as such are well worth checking out for this fact.

With a similarly wide range to that of Betfred and bet365, combined with a dedicated menu, players should always be able to find the bets they are looking for.

Variable lines are also available with them, allowing players an even greater level of freedom and control instead of being pigeonholed into one or two potential lines.

William Hill

Finally, William Hill are well represented in terms of their corner betting options, offering players both a dedicated interface for this, as well as players being able to set their own lines should they so wish.

What is Corner Betting FAQs

What is the best corner betting strategy?

There is no perfect method, but if players want their corner bets to land more often than not, they are better off choosing a lower line and betting the over.

The odds for these may not be the most valuable but it will have more chance of coming in.

Do corner bets continue into extra time?

No, corner bets do not continue into extra time.

Some betting sites may offer a special corner betting market when the game progresses into extra time, but this will be in-play betting more often than not.

Which bookmaker is the best for corner betting?

Betfred or bet365 are the best bookmakers for corner betting.

Both combine a range of markets, variable lines and competitive odds to ensure players can make the most of their corner bets.

What does over 9.5 corners mean?

Over 9.5 corners means that the player has placed a bet on there being 10 or more corners in the match.

9.5 is the line that has been set by the bookmaker. Players can then bet the over or under on this line. For the under to win, there must be nine or fewer corners in the match, whilst the over has been detailed above.