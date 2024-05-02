What is an Each Way Bet: Each Way Betting Explained for Beginners

Learn all about what is an each way betting with our expert’s guide on exactly what each way bets are and how they work.

An each way bet is essentially two separate bets combined into one.

The first part is a bet on the selection to win, and the second part is a bet on the same selection to 'place'.

In horse racing for instance, 'place' typically refers to the selection finishing in the top few positions, although the exact number can vary depending on the race.

It provides punters with a safety net, allowing their wager on a team or a horse to come in, even if they don’t win the event.

Basics of Each Way Betting

This type of bet differs from more common betting forms, such as 'win only' bets. In a win-only bet, the punter only collects if their selection wins the event.

In contrast, an each way bet offers a return even if the selection doesn't win, as long as it places.

Here are the key principles of an each-way bet:

It's made up of two parts: a 'win' bet and a 'place' bet.

The bettor can win both parts of the bet, or just the 'place' part.

The number of places that count for the 'place' part of the bet varies depending on the sport and the specific event.

The potential returns from an each way bet change depending on if the horse or team wins or if it places.

In the following sections, we'll break down exactly what each way betting means, how it works, and how it plays a role in various popular sports.

How does an Each Way Bet Work?

This unique betting system is essentially a two-part wager.

This requires the players to put down two stakes, each identical.

So if you wager £1 E/W, then it is really £2 as you are placing £1 on each part of the bet.

The first part is a 'win bet', wagering that a player or team will clinch the top spot.

The second part is a 'place bet', where the bettor speculates that the selection will end up in one of the top positions, this will have reduced odds, generally ¼ or a ⅕ of the initial odds, as this is more likely to happen.

For instance:

If one were to wager £1 E/W on a horse at 10/1 then the stake would be £2 because.

£1 would go on it ‘to win’ @10/1, with returns of £11.

£1 would go on it ‘to place’ at ⅕ of 10/1, or 2/1, with returns of £3.

The bettor therefore has £1 on the horse to win and £1 on the horse to place. If it places the players will win £3 all said and done.

However, should the team or horse win the event, then it has to have placed also.

So both parts of the bet are then won. So the player will get £14, as they get the winnings of both the ‘to win’ and ‘to place’ bet (£11+£3=£14).

Using Each Way Bets in Football

Each way bets have a unique application in football, particularly in outright markets. Here, punters predict the winner of a tournament or league, but with the potential return even if their chosen team doesn't clinch the title.

Consider the English Premier League, a competition with many formidable teams. A punter might fancy Manchester City to win, but recognising the challenging nature of the league, they decide to make an each way bet.

This wager essentially splits into two parts: one for Manchester City to win the league and the other for them to finish in one of the top places, typically the top three.

So, if Manchester City doesn't win but ends up in one of the top three spots, the punter still secures a return, but the odds and in turn returns will be lowered.

This application of each way betting in football provides a safety net, broadening the scope for potential returns and making it an appealing option for many football enthusiasts.

Best Betting Sites for Each Way Betting

bet365

bet365 boasts some truly impressive E/W betting markets, ones that are not simply limited to that of horse racing and greyhounds.

bet365 go the extra step further and offer each way markets wherever and whenever they can.

This has resulted in their landmark ‘E/W Goalscorer’ promotion whereby players can wager on a ‘first goalscorer’ market with an E/W bet placed on this.

Whereby the player need not score first, and players can still win the place part of the bet should they get a goal at any other point.

Outside of this, bet365 runs one of the most extensive sets of extra place races in the UK, and can allow players to tailor the races by choosing how far down they would like the place bet to go, however the odds steadily get shorter the further out they go.

Boylesports

Boylesports are one of the first and foremost betting sites for horse and dog racing in the UK and as such offer a huge range of each way betting markets for their users.

This allows players access to some of the best-to-place prices and odds around, with these providing strong value in the long run.

These odds are well worth keeping an eye out for but so are their extra place races, of which they have one of the most extensive selections for greyhounds.

Tailoring the places on events is also available, particularly for horses and golf, giving players full control over their each-way bets.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet earn their place on this list thanks to the application of each way betting to wider sports.

Their football outrights almost always come with the option of placing your bet each way, from the Champions League winners or Premier League title winners, all the way down to League One and Two winners.

This is generally the top two, but Sky Bet do offer a third place on many of the biggest tournaments out there, something worth keeping an eye out for.

Unibet

Unibet makes their name in the each way betting scene due to the fact they have a specialised promotion focused on providing users with the opportunity to get extra places on races.

They announce in advance with races they will be putting extra places on, this can then allow for users to plan ahead accordingly and perhaps corner the market.

With this players can make the most of the opportunities to place each way bets with Unibet and claim winnings that will have gone previously untouched.

Betfred

Betfred performs admirably in this category, as they too bring a host of extra places in horse races to explore.

Extra places can bring with them more opportunities for players to receive a payout from their bet.

Betfred offers their users a decent selection of these, meaning their bettors can usually find more than a few extra place races each and every day.

Each Way Betting FAQs

How does each way betting work?

Each way betting is essentially placing two separate bets on one horse or team. One of them to win the race or tournament, and the other of them to place in these.

Depending where the horse or team finishes will decide if the bet is a winner or not, with a full explanation with examples of this being able to be found above.

Is each way betting worth it?

That can depend on a lot of different things, including the odds of the bet, the player's confidence and the levels of risk they are willing to accept.

By a rule of thumb, an each-way bet is more probable to payout than a straight-to-win bet, but the payouts are lower, so it is a balancing act for the player.

How many places are paid out on an each way bet?

This varies depending on the race, amount of runners, type of competition or even the bookmakers themselves.

There is no hard and fast rule about how many places will be offered, this will be different depending on any number of factors.

However, the betting site will always tell you how many places are on offer, and sometimes let the player even pick themselves.

Is placing a each way bet easy?

Yes, placing an each way bet is really easy, with bookmakers having automated every part of this.

It is worth remembering though that in an each way bet, your initial wager is always double to make the total stake.

This is because as mentioned above it is technically two separate bets instead of one.