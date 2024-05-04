What is a Treble Bet: Treble Betting Explained for Beginners

Learn all about what is a treble bet with our guide that explains exactly what treble betting is and how to place them in 2024.

Our football betting expert is here to break down exactly what a Treble bet is, with an easy explanation and the best way to go about this.

A treble bet, simply put, is a type of wager that combines three selections into one bet.

Basics of a Treble Bet

At its heart, a treble bet is a single wager on three separate outcomes.

It's a form of accumulator bet, where the bettor combines multiple selections or legs into one bet.

This then provides better odds, as all three selections odds are combined into a single, larger price, however, for a treble bet to payout, all three selections must win.

It's an integral part of sports betting, particularly prevalent in football and horse racing. Understanding this concept can open up a wide range of betting opportunities for enthusiasts.

Treble Betting and Its Role in Football

Treble betting holds a significant place in football, offering a unique blend of risk and reward.

Its popularity stems from the opportunity to multiply the odds of three selected outcomes, potentially leading to considerable winnings.

For example, a bettor might place a treble bet on Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Manchester City to win their respective matches.

If all three teams emerge victorious, the bettor reaps the rewards, as the combined odds of these selections is far higher than that of any single.

However, if even one team falters, the entire bet is lost.

This opens the door for football punters to potentially increase their payouts as the combined odds will always be higher than any single bet.

The Maths of Treble Betting

Treble bet calculations may seem daunting, but virtually all bookmakers will do the maths for players on their betting site, putting the total odds of the treble straight into the user's betslip.

But for anyone who wants to know how they work this is:

Take the individual odds of each selection for instance

Man Utd to Win @1/4

Real Madrid to Win @1/1

Man City to Win @9/10

Simply convert the fractional odds into decimals and add one, so

1/4 becomes 1.25

1/1 becomes 2.00

9/10 becomes 1.9

1.25 x 2.00 x 1.9 = 4.75, which then becomes fractional odds of 3.75/1, and these are the total odds of treble.

Treble bets are a great way for players to increase their potential winnings, by mixing together a myriad of games, into one fantastic treble.

Best Betting sites for Treble betting

bet365

bet365 makes their way to the top of this list purely because they bring their users some of the best odds around, which when combined into a treble of course end up being extremely valuable to players.

This is something that continues throughout their betting markets and isn’t localised to a few select sports. This means anyone and everyone, no matter what they are creating a treble for will be given some of the best odds around.

Get your bet365 sign up offer

Betway

Betway find themselves so highly placed in our estimation due to their promotion ‘Betway Boosts’ whereby they enhance the odds of a set of singles, doubles and of course some trebles.

Here players can get access to some of the best odds out there, often on some cross-sport trebles that can open up a whole new world of potential profits to them.

Get your Betway sign up offer

Sky Bet

Players can take their table bets to new heights with Sky Bets ‘RequestABet’ feature, where users can request odds and a price for a set of selections, which of course could be a treble.

This can give players access to brand-new betting opportunities that would've been previously unavailable. Some fantastic trebles can be created this way, opening the door for players to get creative with them.

Get the Sky Bet new customer offer

Unibet

Unibet resides on this list for a similar reason to that of bet365, because their baseline odds and prices are just that good.

With this in mind, users can normally craft higher value trebles then and in turn reap any of the potential rewards.

Get your Unibet promo code

Paddy Power

Paddy Power have grown into one of the most popular betting sites in the UK and this couldn’t have been done without their impressive treble markets, with a range of different sports all combinable.

Many other sites can be a touch limiting in what is allowed to be included within a treble, but Paddy Power have no such qualms allowing for far greater combinations and creativity from their users.

Get your Paddy Power sign up offer

What is a Treble Bet FAQs

What is a treble in betting?

Simply put a treble is just three separate wagers, sometimes called selections or legs and then combine these into one.

This means the odds are multiplied by each other, offering potentially higher payouts, but remember, all three ‘legs' must win for the treble to payout.

What are the best treble bets?

When creating a treble it can be a good idea to choose a few lower-priced selections, as when the odds are combined the overall price of the treble will still be relatively high.

This then helps players to limit their risk and potentially increase the likelihood of the bet coming in as the selections are in theory more likely to occur.

What is the difference between a Treble and a Trixie?

Treble and Trixie bets are two entirely separate ways of betting, with the only thing that have in common being that three selections are required.

A Treble is a single bet on all three selections being winners, with this being seven separate bets including the three selections, taking the form of three singles, three doubles and a treble.

How do I win a Treble?

In order to win a treble, all three selections must be winners, then the whole bet will land and players will receive their profits.

Therefore if a treble on a match between Manchester City and Liverpool included something like:

Man City to Win

Over 2.5 Goals

Both Teams to Score

Then City must win the game, the game must have three or more goals in it and both City and Liverpool must score for the treble to count as a win.