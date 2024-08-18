Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Predictions and Betting Tips: Mackems On Top

Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday's 12:00 Championship clash.

It has been a mixed bag for both these sides, with Sunderland winning their Championship opener before losing their place in the EFL Cup. Meanwhile, Wednesday began their survival battle with two back-to-back wins, as they sit top coming into this game.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Sunderland to Win @ 23/20 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No - @ 10/11 with bet365

Under 4 Cards @ 5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Black Cats on the Prowl

This will be Sunderland's first proper home game, and they will want to give the Mackem's in attendance a good welcome, something that can only be achieved by winning.

These two did meet near the end of last term, where Wednesday’s relegation fears allowed them to take the three points, but before this, they did not enjoy their trips to the Stadium of Light.

Two back-to-back losses trailed them into that game, as only the threat of relegation brought out the best in them.

This is something they will not have at their back this term, and that should allow the Black Cats to protect their own territory.

Wednesday's tear can’t continue like this and one would back Sunderland to put a stop to it.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Tip 1: Sunderland to Win @ 23/20 with bet365

Form doesn’t lie

Interestingly, these two tend not to engage in open contests, better characterised by one side getting on top and staying there all game long.

A goal on both sides of the ball has only been seen once in their last eight meetings, regardless of the league and who is hosting.

This happens too much to be a mere coincidence now and is something we are banking on in this one.

Both kept clean sheets in their openers as well, as defensively they both look solid, something that further helps our cause.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Tip 2: Both Teams to Score - No - @ 10/11 with bet365

Keeping it Clean

These sides may have in the past been famed for hard-hitting football, but they and the league have mellowed out since then, and we expect the referee to be kind in this one

Dean Whitestone, today’s referee also seems to be quite a cordial individual, only handing out 3 cards per game on average last term.

This bodes well, alongside the fact these two kept relatively clean in their first outing, something that can be seen to happen again.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Tip 3: Under 4 Cards @ 5/4 with bet365