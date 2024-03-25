Scotland vs Northern Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts to make fast start in Home Nations battle

Our football betting expert offers his Scotland vs Northern Ireland betting tips and predictions ahead of their friendly encounter on Tuesday.

The Tartan Army have been in high spirits ever since they secured their ticket to the Euro 2024 finals in October – but they will be eager to snap a six-game winless streak sooner rather than later.

Scotland vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Scotland-Scotland Half Time/Full Time @ 6/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 10/3 with bet365

Paddy McNair to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Their visitors to Hampden Park on Tuesday night, Northern Ireland, won't be joining them in Germany this summer and their boss Michael O'Neill is already building towards their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign.

Scots will want to make a statement

Scotland have been looking forward to Euro 2024 ever since sealing their passage to the finals almost six months ago.

However, some trepidation has begun to set in following a six-game winless run.

It must be said that the Scots have played some elite international opposition in that time. They have lost to England, Spain, France and, most recently, the Netherlands during their winless run, so the visit of a Northern Ireland side who have dropped from 28th in the world to 74th over the last five years should be a much more manageable assignment.

Scotland have drawn 3-3 with Norway and lost 3-1 to England in their last two Hampden Park outings but they had won their previous six matches in Glasgow and were ahead at the break in four of those victories, including in a memorable 2-0 win over Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, beat only San Marino twice and Denmark in a dead-rubber during qualifying and they are very much in a period of transition.

Scotland vs Northern Ireland Tip 1: Scotland-Scotland Half Time/Full Time @ 6/4 with bet365

Goals on the menu in Glasgow

Don't be surprised if there is plenty of goalmouth action at Hampden on Tuesday night.

Scotland have conceded 18 times in their six-game winless run but you have to go back to the Euro 2020 finals and a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic to find the last time they failed to score on home soil.

The Scots have netted at least twice in nine of their subsequent 13 matches and a punt on there being at least four goals scored on Tuesday night, something which has happened in five of the hosts' last six outings, could be worth a small interest.

Scotland vs Northern Ireland Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 10/3 with bet365

McNair a card candidate

Northern Ireland centre-back Paddy McNair has been booked three times in his last five international appearances and the Middlesbrough defender looks a big price at 10/3 to be shown another caution.

McNair can expect a physical battle from one of Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams or Lyndon Dykes depending on who Scotland boss Steve Clarke opts to start up front.

Scotland vs Northern Ireland Tip 3: Paddy McNair to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365